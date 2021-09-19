CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Solon Springs, WI

Take a look at these homes for sale in Solon Springs

Solon Springs News Flash
Solon Springs News Flash
 4 days ago

(Solon Springs, WI) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Solon Springs than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nhhFX_0c10Cu2o00

16255 S Gram Road, Gordon, 54838

1 Bed 1 Bath | $230,000 | Single Family Residence | 475 Square Feet | Built in 1965

Quaint cabin on the quiet, scenic portion of the Minong Flowage/Cranberry Lake. Open floor plan is ready for your ideas or use as is and start thinking about expansion for the future. 5.70 acres that includes vacant land across road, ideal for a storage building. 150 feet of level frontage has been mostly kept natural but can be improved to open up your view of lake. This property offers an excellent opportunity to get on this full recreational waterway at an affordable price.

For open house information, contact Sara Haakenson, Re/Max 4 Seasons, LLC at 715-635-6500

Copyright © 2021 Northwestern Wisconsin Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RANWWI-1558269)

See more property details

12633 S Roos Road, Gordon, 54838

3 Beds 3 Baths | $429,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,600 Square Feet | Built in 2001

Magnificent hunting property located on the Moose River w/2600' of frontage in Gordon, WI. This 120 acre parcel is a true hunter's and fisherman's paradise, consisting of mowed trails throughout, tree stands, food plots, and a class 2 trout stream. As a bonus, property borders 1000's of acres of County Land. Come home to this well-kept house nestled in the pines. Sit out on the composited deck and watch the wildlife, walk the trails and even catch your dinner. Relax and enjoy the tranquility of all this property has to offer.

For open house information, contact Heidi Kringle, Northwest Wisconsin Realty Team at 715-865-2315

Copyright © 2021 Northwestern Wisconsin Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RANWWI-1520210)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Hs6JG_0c10Cu2o00

6887 S East Lake Blvd, Lake Nebagamon, 54849

3 Beds 1 Bath | $550,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,208 Square Feet | Built in 1984

Unique property on Lake Nebagamon (WI) is a once in a lifetime opportunity. This 3 bedroom home sits on 2.16 acres with over 200' of lake frontage as well as 480' of frontage on Nebagamon Creek. This incredible wooded lot, private setting, two car garage and more will create wonderful memories for generations to come.

For open house information, contact Mike Peller, Gables & Ivy Real Estate at 218-730-0300

Copyright © 2021 Lake Superior Association of REALTORS®. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DAARMN-6099713)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PlNPm_0c10Cu2o00

8882 E Hwy A, Solon Springs, 54873

4 Beds 2 Baths | $199,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,172 Square Feet | Built in 1971

Nice sized home - Needs a little TLC. Open Floor Plan! Plenty of room to build a shop - live where you work. Zoned commercial. Attached insulated 2 car garage. Lower level has a large family room - or use as an extra bedroom. Seller will give $5000 allowance for carpet/pad.

For open house information, contact Mary Rufledt, Elite Realty Group, LLC at 715-828-9347

Copyright © 2021 Northwestern Wisconsin Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RANWWI-1557773)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

House Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump advisers, associates

WASHINGTON (AP) — A House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has issued its first subpoenas, demanding records and testimony from four of former President Donald Trump’s close advisers and associates who were in contact with him before and during the attack. In a significant escalation...
POTUS
NBC News

CDC advisers sign off on Pfizer booster shot for certain groups

Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted Thursday to recommend that certain at-risk groups of people should receive a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for added protection against Covid-19. All people ages 65 and up and those in long-term care facilities who were initially vaccinated with...
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Business
Local
Wisconsin Real Estate
City
Solon Springs, WI
State
Wisconsin State
City
Lake Nebagamon, WI
ABC News

Abortion bill similar to Texas' controversial ban introduced in Florida

A state legislator in Florida has introduced an abortion restriction bill similar to a controversial law that took effect in Texas earlier this month. The new bill, HB 167, introduced Wednesday in the Florida House of Representatives by Rep. Webster Barnaby, would ban most abortions in the state and would allow people to file civil lawsuits against doctors who violate the law.
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

US special envoy to Haiti resigns over migrant expulsions

The Biden administration’s special envoy to Haiti resigned in protest of “inhumane” large-scale expulsions of Haitian migrants to their homeland as it is wracked by civil strife and natural disaster, U.S. officials said Thursday. Daniel Foote was appointed to the position only in July, following the assassination of Haiti’s President...
IMMIGRATION
The Hill

Democrats surprised, caught off guard by 'framework' deal

Several Senate Democrats on Thursday said that they hadn't seen a "framework" for how to pay for their sweeping social spending bill and appeared to be caught off guard by Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer 's (D-N.Y.) announcement of a deal between the Senate, House and White House. Schumer, speaking...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Solon
The Hill

Panic begins to creep into Democratic talks on Biden agenda

Democrats aren’t panicking yet but there’s a growing sense of urgency and frustration among lawmakers as a potential deal on a $3.5 trillion reconciliation package remains nowhere in sight. Speaker. (D-Calif.) is sticking with her pledge to hold a vote Monday on the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package passed by...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

U.S. suspends use of mounted Border Patrol units in Del Rio, Texas

The Biden administration has demobilized units of Border Patrol agents on horseback in Del Rio, Texas, following controversy over the tactics they employed recently to disperse Haitian migrants, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced Thursday. "We have ceased the use of the horse patrol in Del Rio temporarily," a...
DEL RIO, TX
Solon Springs News Flash

Solon Springs News Flash

Solon Springs, WI
16
Followers
246
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Solon Springs News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy