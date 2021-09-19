Take a look at these homes for sale in Solon Springs

(Solon Springs, WI) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Solon Springs than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

16255 S Gram Road, Gordon, 54838 1 Bed 1 Bath | $230,000 | Single Family Residence | 475 Square Feet | Built in 1965

Quaint cabin on the quiet, scenic portion of the Minong Flowage/Cranberry Lake. Open floor plan is ready for your ideas or use as is and start thinking about expansion for the future. 5.70 acres that includes vacant land across road, ideal for a storage building. 150 feet of level frontage has been mostly kept natural but can be improved to open up your view of lake. This property offers an excellent opportunity to get on this full recreational waterway at an affordable price.

For open house information, contact Sara Haakenson, Re/Max 4 Seasons, LLC at 715-635-6500

12633 S Roos Road, Gordon, 54838 3 Beds 3 Baths | $429,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,600 Square Feet | Built in 2001

Magnificent hunting property located on the Moose River w/2600' of frontage in Gordon, WI. This 120 acre parcel is a true hunter's and fisherman's paradise, consisting of mowed trails throughout, tree stands, food plots, and a class 2 trout stream. As a bonus, property borders 1000's of acres of County Land. Come home to this well-kept house nestled in the pines. Sit out on the composited deck and watch the wildlife, walk the trails and even catch your dinner. Relax and enjoy the tranquility of all this property has to offer.

For open house information, contact Heidi Kringle, Northwest Wisconsin Realty Team at 715-865-2315

6887 S East Lake Blvd, Lake Nebagamon, 54849 3 Beds 1 Bath | $550,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,208 Square Feet | Built in 1984

Unique property on Lake Nebagamon (WI) is a once in a lifetime opportunity. This 3 bedroom home sits on 2.16 acres with over 200' of lake frontage as well as 480' of frontage on Nebagamon Creek. This incredible wooded lot, private setting, two car garage and more will create wonderful memories for generations to come.

For open house information, contact Mike Peller, Gables & Ivy Real Estate at 218-730-0300

8882 E Hwy A, Solon Springs, 54873 4 Beds 2 Baths | $199,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,172 Square Feet | Built in 1971

Nice sized home - Needs a little TLC. Open Floor Plan! Plenty of room to build a shop - live where you work. Zoned commercial. Attached insulated 2 car garage. Lower level has a large family room - or use as an extra bedroom. Seller will give $5000 allowance for carpet/pad.

For open house information, contact Mary Rufledt, Elite Realty Group, LLC at 715-828-9347