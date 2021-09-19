Take a look at these homes on the Russellville market now

(Russellville, MO) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Russellville will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

803 S Randolph Street, California, 65018 5 Beds 3 Baths | $259,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,704 Square Feet | Built in 1987

Another great home to hit the market! With the great desire for extra bedrooms, this home lays out 5 bedrooms for you! 2 Living room spaces so EVERYONE can spread out and enjoy their ''me'' time! 803 S. Randolph St. has main level laundry, with 2 full baths on the main level and a kitchen with fantastic appliances. Everything you need for 1-level living, plus a fully finished basement. The oversized 2-car garage is accompanied with an extended driveway for more parking. Great thought was taken into the back yard with a survey and a vinyl fence with gates. A great brick home for you to claim!

For open house information, contact Heather Borghardt, RE/MAX Property Solutions at 573-796-2005

309 S East Street, California, 65018 3 Beds 2 Baths | $165,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,300 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Walk in and it just feels like Home! Main Level living with this 3 bedroom 2 full bath Rancher. Walk right in to the open concept living area, with a Fantastic spacious Kitchen, with all new Stainless Steel Appliances. Primary suite with its own Primary Bathroom. Enjoy the Seasons of Missouri on your own covered back deck. Large enough lot in the back to put up a shop or detached garage.

For open house information, contact Brandon Less, RE/MAX Property Solutions at 573-796-2005

372 Main Street, Olean, 65064 3 Beds 2 Baths | $95,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,517 Square Feet | Built in None

This charming 3 bedroom 2 bath home sitting on two lots boasts original character throughout...from built in cabinetry in the kitchen and bathrooms, to original doors, wood flooring and trim work to arched doorways and 9' ceilings...true 1920s charm with the comfort and conveniences of 2021. Master bedroom with full master bathroom and two additional bedrooms means plenty of room for everyone. Detached garage with lean to, storage shed AND the adjoining lot behind the home is included for an even larger yard with a vintage barn that would make a great man cave/she shed or whatever you desire. Storage won't be an issue with the full unfinished basement that even includes a cellar with walk out. Come see this home today before it's too late.

For open house information, contact JILL M SHINN, EXP Realty, LLC at 866-224-1761

13826 Rockhouse Road, Russellville, 65074 4 Beds 2 Baths | $130,000 | Manufactured Home | 2,060 Square Feet | Built in 2003

This 4 bedroom, 2 bath manufactured home is ready to move into AND ON 4.92 ACRES! Built in 2003, this home has a newer 3-year-old roof and brand-new heating and AC unit, which is the sought after TRANE BRAND. With 2,060 sq. ft. fully finished and 2 sheds for additional storage, this place has room for all your hobbies. All appliances stay with the property including the refrigerator, stove, dishwasher and water softener. The fireplace is wood burning and this home has all electric heat. This rural setting in Russellville is on all paved roads and close to town. This would be great acreage to build on in the future too! Come bring Spot to his new home where he can roam the almost 5 acres and chase rabbits through the woods.

For open house information, contact Kristina & Scott's MCMICHAEL TEAM, McMichael Realty, Inc. at 573-690-2075