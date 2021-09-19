Take a look at these homes for sale in Exmore

(Exmore, VA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Exmore than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

15 Liberty Street, Wachapreague, 23480 4 Beds 2 Baths | $219,000 | Manufactured Home | 2,200 Square Feet | Built in 1990

Beautiful fully renovated home located a few blocks from the waterfront in the charming fishing village known to many as Little City By the Sea or Flounder Capital of the World. Super spacious home with several additions added on including the front porch, back of the home, breezeway, and two car garage. It has a nice open concept feel. Some of the renovations included are high Quality 100% waterproof flooring added throughout, freshly painted, new appliances, new windows, some new cabinets, beautiful Sparkly white Quartz countertops, new bathroom vanities/toilets, new exterior lights, new fans throughout, new garage doors, and 2 new sliding breezeway doors. Owner is a licensed Real Estate Broker in the state of Virginia.

For open house information, contact MATTHEW D. HART, BPOR, THE MATTHEW HART CORPORATION at 757-710-4145

11479 Pintail Ct, Machipongo, 23405 3 Beds 2 Baths | $319,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,200 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Beautiful, cheerful home on a large waterfront lot. Come enjoy creekside living at it's finest. Harvest oysters from your shoreline, launch a kayak, or just relax and enjoy the sounds of nature. Vaucluse Shores has so much to offer from white sandy beaches, abundant wildlife, a bayfront park, boat ramp, tennis courts, a pool, pickle ball and much more! The area is so peaceful-you'll love it!

For open house information, contact DENISE B. LEWIS, LEWIS REALTY at 757-678-5851

6184 Bayside Road, Exmore, 23350 5 Beds 3 Baths | $45,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,520 Square Feet | Built in 1754

Large fixer upper ready for a vision and a plan. Close proximity to Lankord Highway, town of Exmore, restaurants and shopping. Home to be sold as is. All cash offers are welcomed.

For open house information, contact Ivy Obasi, Canzell Realty at 757-717-1003

7262 Gull Point Rd, Franktown, 23354 5 Beds 5 Baths | $615,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,043 Square Feet | Built in 1988

VRBO/ Air B&B POTENTIAL--NO deed Restrictions.--VIRTUAL TOUR. Upon rounding the driveway turn you will see this 4 column +-50' Georgian-inspired home with an attached 2 car garage. This custom all brick home is located on the confluence of Nassawadox and Warehouse Creeks with long and exceptional sunrise and sunset views. There is a separate detached 3 car garage for vehicles, a shop or storage. Large yard for outdoor sports outdoor -- plus crabbing and fishing off the dock! Water on 2 sides and shorebirds abound (saltwater does not breed mosquitos). Recently upgraded Geothermal HVAC w/ground loop wells. Dock/boatlift with appx. 4' of water at high tide. Boat ramp just down the road at Bayford! Just minutes from the Bay by boat. Measurements and sq. footage Approx.

For open house information, contact GEORGE SCHOOLFIELD, WEICHERT, REALTORS Mason - Davis at 757-787-1010