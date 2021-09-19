Take a look at these homes on the market in Conway

(Conway, MO) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Conway will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

3910 Frisco Road, Niangua, 65713 3 Beds 3 Baths | $375,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,300 Square Feet | Built in 2001

Beautiful all brick home with private lake is a must see. Includes 31.21 acres of wooded land. Great for hunting and fishing. It has a large shop with an industrial car lift which could double as a barn. The house has a unique floor plan with an incredible master bedroom and a walk in closet large enough to use as a nursery. An outdoor furnace heats the whole house with wood so the propane acts only as a backup. Conveniently located between Marshfield and Conway so you can be at a grocery store or gas station within about 10 minutes but still has a feel of remoteness. Easy access to I-44 interstate. New water heater in 2019 and new laminate floor in one bedroom. It also can be a perfect vacation home.

218 North Elm Street, Conway, 65632 3 Beds 1 Bath | $40,000 | Single Family Residence | 696 Square Feet | Built in 1930

2 large lots at the end of a dead end road. 3 bedroom, 1 bath home. Includes parcel 26-3.0-08-004-003-008.000 with 624sq ft garage building. SOLD AS IS ONLY, no viewing inside the house. Build your dream home in the heart of Conway or invest and turn the home into a rental for extra income. Endless possibilities with two lots.

125 Gray Fox Drive, Conway, 65632 3 Beds 2 Baths | $215,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,444 Square Feet | Built in 2018

Marshfield Schools! 3 Bed 2 Bath 10 acres! This amazing property is just what you have been looking for mostly cleared flat land with great soil! Fenced property with spring fed watering hole and creek along the back of the property! There is an additional well and septic on site!!! This home features extra wide halls, a beautiful master bath with walk in shower and jetted tub! There are two outbuilding sheds with power, fruit trees and a large garden area!

10257 Highway Dd, Niangua, 65713 2 Beds 2 Baths | $295,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,284 Square Feet | Built in 1975

Here's what you have been waiting for!!! 80 acres with a 2 bedroom/2 bath home and storage shed/shop! 80 acres m/l mostly wooded with about 8 to 10 acres of pasture, two ponds and a wet weather creek! Shop/garage was converted into a 2Bed/1Bath years ago but could easily be converted back. The home has been in the process of updating/remolding. This home features a metal roof, wonderful master bathroom with jetted tub and walk in shower, lots of closet space and a peaceful back deck!! Just a 10 min drive to Grove Springs, 20 min. drive to Marshfield or about 30 min. drive to Lebanon. Make your appointment today to see this piece of property we all have been waiting for!

