Take a look at these homes on the market in Inglis

(Inglis, FL) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Inglis. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

101 Park Street, Inglis, 34449 3 Beds 2 Baths | $95,000 | Mobile Home | 1,152 Square Feet | Built in 1974

Country living, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 screened porches, large garage workshop with power, paved roads, about a mile from shopping, store your boat and RV. ENJOY the wildlife, near boating and fishing.

2390 N Reynolds Avenue, Crystal River, 34428 3 Beds 2 Baths | $200,000 | Mobile Home | 1,620 Square Feet | Built in 2002

Location!Location!Location! Bring all your Toys boats, kayaks, fishing and hiking gear completely fenced in 1.21 acres (privacy)With a large workshop (with electric) Centrally located only minutes away from any recreation, shopping and water activities your heart desires. Spacious well cared for 2002 Manufactured doublewide Home! New Flooring throughout, Metal Roof 2 years Old.

9095 N Boxthorn Terrace, Crystal River, 34428 2 Beds 2 Baths | $219,999 | Single Family Residence | 1,086 Square Feet | Built in 2006

2 bedroom, 2 bath home in desirable area of Crystal Manor. Dead end street with lots of privacy. Backs up to large farm. Living room, dining area off kitchen featuring granite counter tops, hard wood cabinets, deep sink, stainless steel appliances with built in microwave, dishwasher, stove and fridge. Master bedroom has walk in closet and private bath with walk in shower. Sliding doors to back yard. Guest bedroom has private bath with door to kitchen area. Hall bath has tub/shower combination. Washer and dryer hookups in garage. Private wooded views. Reverse osmosis water system and salt system.

206 E Cason Boulevard, Inglis, 34449 3 Beds 2 Baths | $119,900 | Mobile Home | 1,776 Square Feet | Built in 1976

Yes, this home is a mobile, but it sure doesn't have the look and feel of one. Additions have been added on to make it much roomier. Sitting on a huge corner lot, this furnished home is ready for it's new owners. Just bring your clothes and toothbrush! There's plenty of storage space inside and out, with 3 spacious bedrooms, a sunken den, 3 sheds/workshops, and a carport big enough for your RV and boat both. Enjoy sitting by the pool under the gazebo, watching the wildlife, just minutes from some of the best fishing in the world! More photos to come soon!

