CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Inglis, FL

Take a look at these homes on the market in Inglis

Inglis Bulletin
Inglis Bulletin
 4 days ago

(Inglis, FL) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Inglis. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AAgFH_0c10CpdB00

101 Park Street, Inglis, 34449

3 Beds 2 Baths | $95,000 | Mobile Home | 1,152 Square Feet | Built in 1974

Country living, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 screened porches, large garage workshop with power, paved roads, about a mile from shopping, store your boat and RV. ENJOY the wildlife, near boating and fishing.

For open house information, contact Lorelie J Le Brun, Century 21 Nature Coast at 352-795-0021

Copyright © 2021 REALTORS Association of Citrus County, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RACCFL-805720)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zO35g_0c10CpdB00

2390 N Reynolds Avenue, Crystal River, 34428

3 Beds 2 Baths | $200,000 | Mobile Home | 1,620 Square Feet | Built in 2002

Location!Location!Location! Bring all your Toys boats, kayaks, fishing and hiking gear completely fenced in 1.21 acres (privacy)With a large workshop (with electric) Centrally located only minutes away from any recreation, shopping and water activities your heart desires. Spacious well cared for 2002 Manufactured doublewide Home! New Flooring throughout, Metal Roof 2 years Old.

For open house information, contact Tammy M Diaz, Berkshire Hathaway Homeservice at 352-527-1820

Copyright © 2021 REALTORS Association of Citrus County, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RACCFL-802549)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44cGfI_0c10CpdB00

9095 N Boxthorn Terrace, Crystal River, 34428

2 Beds 2 Baths | $219,999 | Single Family Residence | 1,086 Square Feet | Built in 2006

2 bedroom, 2 bath home in desirable area of Crystal Manor. Dead end street with lots of privacy. Backs up to large farm. Living room, dining area off kitchen featuring granite counter tops, hard wood cabinets, deep sink, stainless steel appliances with built in microwave, dishwasher, stove and fridge. Master bedroom has walk in closet and private bath with walk in shower. Sliding doors to back yard. Guest bedroom has private bath with door to kitchen area. Hall bath has tub/shower combination. Washer and dryer hookups in garage. Private wooded views. Reverse osmosis water system and salt system.

For open house information, contact Kathi Anderson-Moore, The Holloway Group at 352-341-6210

Copyright © 2021 REALTORS Association of Citrus County, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RACCFL-804510)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G4tcU_0c10CpdB00

206 E Cason Boulevard, Inglis, 34449

3 Beds 2 Baths | $119,900 | Mobile Home | 1,776 Square Feet | Built in 1976

Yes, this home is a mobile, but it sure doesn't have the look and feel of one. Additions have been added on to make it much roomier. Sitting on a huge corner lot, this furnished home is ready for it's new owners. Just bring your clothes and toothbrush! There's plenty of storage space inside and out, with 3 spacious bedrooms, a sunken den, 3 sheds/workshops, and a carport big enough for your RV and boat both. Enjoy sitting by the pool under the gazebo, watching the wildlife, just minutes from some of the best fishing in the world! More photos to come soon!

For open house information, contact Loretta Ferris, Pristine Properties at 352-405-1314

Copyright © 2021 REALTORS Association of Citrus County, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RACCFL-805276)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

House Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump advisers, associates

WASHINGTON (AP) — A House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has issued its first subpoenas, demanding records and testimony from four of former President Donald Trump’s close advisers and associates who were in contact with him before and during the attack. In a significant escalation...
POTUS
NBC News

CDC advisers sign off on Pfizer booster shot for certain groups

Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted Thursday to recommend that certain at-risk groups of people should receive a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for added protection against Covid-19. All people ages 65 and up and those in long-term care facilities who were initially vaccinated with...
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Local
Florida Real Estate
City
Inglis, FL
Inglis, FL
Business
Inglis, FL
Real Estate
ABC News

Abortion bill similar to Texas' controversial ban introduced in Florida

A state legislator in Florida has introduced an abortion restriction bill similar to a controversial law that took effect in Texas earlier this month. The new bill, HB 167, introduced Wednesday in the Florida House of Representatives by Rep. Webster Barnaby, would ban most abortions in the state and would allow people to file civil lawsuits against doctors who violate the law.
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

US special envoy to Haiti resigns over migrant expulsions

The Biden administration’s special envoy to Haiti resigned in protest of “inhumane” large-scale expulsions of Haitian migrants to their homeland as it is wracked by civil strife and natural disaster, U.S. officials said Thursday. Daniel Foote was appointed to the position only in July, following the assassination of Haiti’s President...
IMMIGRATION
The Hill

Democrats surprised, caught off guard by 'framework' deal

Several Senate Democrats on Thursday said that they hadn't seen a "framework" for how to pay for their sweeping social spending bill and appeared to be caught off guard by Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer 's (D-N.Y.) announcement of a deal between the Senate, House and White House. Schumer, speaking...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile#Toys#Kayaks#Water Systems#Doublewide Home#Metal Roof#Washer#The Holloway Group#Rv#Pristine Properties
The Hill

Panic begins to creep into Democratic talks on Biden agenda

Democrats aren’t panicking yet but there’s a growing sense of urgency and frustration among lawmakers as a potential deal on a $3.5 trillion reconciliation package remains nowhere in sight. Speaker. (D-Calif.) is sticking with her pledge to hold a vote Monday on the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package passed by...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

U.S. suspends use of mounted Border Patrol units in Del Rio, Texas

The Biden administration has demobilized units of Border Patrol agents on horseback in Del Rio, Texas, following controversy over the tactics they employed recently to disperse Haitian migrants, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced Thursday. "We have ceased the use of the horse patrol in Del Rio temporarily," a...
DEL RIO, TX
Inglis Bulletin

Inglis Bulletin

Inglis, FL
35
Followers
266
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Inglis Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy