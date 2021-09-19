Take a look at these homes for sale in Canaan

(Canaan, CT) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Canaan. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

78 Mountain Road, Mt. Washington, 01258 4 Beds 3 Baths | $2,990,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,600 Square Feet | Built in 1999

Welcome to Mount Washington, Hilltop Town of one hundred and sixty five full time residents spread out over fourteen thousand acres. The majority of which is protected land. This home, designed and crafted in partnership with Vermont Healthy Homes fits in seamlessly with the surrounding nature. It is custom, one of a kind and was featured in the Berkshire record for chemical and toxin free building practices. Ten acres of mountain views and carefully selected plantings bring inner peace. The air is fresh, the water is clean and the sunsets magnificent! Only twenty minutes to Great Barrington and close to all cultural destinations the Berkshires have to offer.

40 Cobble Hill Road, Cornwall, 06796 4 Beds 6 Baths | $5,250,000 | Single Family Residence | 6,400 Square Feet | Built in 1860

The exquisite Cobble Hill Farm with its 187 acres that makes Litchfield County so special. Nestled on a beautiful pastoral hilltop with complete privacy and ever changing views this country compound is highlighted by an historic brick Georgian Manor house set amid extensive flower gardens, lush shrubbery and hedges, specimen trees and an orchard. Elegant yet understated, it radiates a sense of warmth and comfort. Classic detailing, floor to ceiling windows, French doors opening to an impressive covered brick porch, rich paneling, wood flrs and multiple fp's are among its many features. An eat-in kitchen, family/rec room, cozy library, solarium, formal dr and expansive lr. Numerous renovated outbuildings adjoin the Manor House including 3 quaint and charming independent residences currently used as a guest house, an office and a caretaker’s house. A covered brick patio leads from the main house to an artist’s studio. The horse barn with a cobblestone courtyard, tack room and equipment storage is truly spectacular. A second barn with extensive garaging and storage as well as a nanny’s apartment, a third barn for hay storage and farm animals and an antique maple sugar house complete the farm.The manicured grounds include a heated pool alongside an impressive arbor-covered brick patio, a tennis court, a large pond,

98 Pinney Street, Colebrook, 06021 3 Beds 1 Bath | $269,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,294 Square Feet | Built in 1940

If you are looking for privacy this may be the one! 3 Bedroom Ranch on 6.25 acres on a quiet country road in Colebrook. Open living area with cathedral ceiling, eat in country kitchen, front and back covered porches, central air, VT Casting wood stove, 2 car garage and car port. Your own pond in the front yard, flower gardens, fruit trees, blue berries, black berries, grapes, small chicken coop, stone walls and more. Come take a look!

424 Colebrook Road, Colebrook, 06021 4 Beds 3 Baths | $399,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,610 Square Feet | Built in 1968

Enjoy the privacy of this vintage Colonial style home set on 62 acres in a desirable location in Colebrook, Ct. Ivy Knoll offers 4 Bedrooms and 2.5 Baths with natural light bursting throughout. Enjoy views of the tranquil pond, mature plantings and landscaping, with a small brook that travels through. Ivy stone walls and covered stone terrace in back for family entertaining. Inside the home you will find detailed custom-made oak paneling, slate and oak flooring throughout most of home. The large living room with fireplace offers views of the pond as well as family room with an additional fire place. Downstairs den with built-in book shelving, can be functional for office space or additional bedroom. Sizable upstairs bedrooms and closets with original oak flooring and a primary bedroom with en-suite. Kitchen and baths are ready for remodel to suit your modern needs, while keeping the original charm. Two car attached garage for main level entry. Tons of potential for those willing to put work in. Located in the Litchfield Hills, close proximity to the Berkshires, easy access to Rte 8 to New York City, Tri State activities Lakes, Skiing, hiking, fly fishing, tubing, orchard picking outdoor activities at its best! This is subject to probate approval!

