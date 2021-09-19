CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rangely, CO

Take a look at these homes on the Rangely market now

Rangely Dispatch
Rangely Dispatch
 4 days ago

(Rangely, CO) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Rangely than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27aIBH_0c10Cn6x00

312 S Stanolind, Rangely, 81648

4 Beds 3 Baths | $299,900 | Single Family Attached | 2,942 Square Feet | Built in 1950

This little town is happening! One of the last place in Colorado where you can buy a home like this for such an amazing price!This one even has mother- in - law quarters! This beautiful home has all the amenities. Rustic rock fireplace, tall vaulted ceilings, warm wood throughout, and a wonderful cozy charm. Enjoy the beautiful Colorado fall evenings out on your balcony or sitting by the fire pit. The large covered deck makes for a wonderful entertainment area. This property will not last!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bNZ1v_0c10Cn6x00

909 E. Main Street, Rangely, 81648

3 Beds 1 Bath | $167,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,472 Square Feet | Built in 1946

This home is situated on over a acre of ground with shop and two sheds. Recently remodeled with all new electrical, cabinets, flooring. Home features large living, master and mud room. 1 car detached garage with 2 more storage sheds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04NSQW_0c10Cn6x00

301 W Rio Blanco Avenue, Rangely, 81648

3 Beds 2 Baths | $185,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,420 Square Feet | Built in 1963

This charming home has 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. It is ready for it's new owners to make it their own. It has two large sized sitting rooms with lots of natural light. This house has an extra large shop with two large garage doors that are 10 feet tall and 12 feet wide. Rv parking is also available on the side of the home. All info subject to error/change at any time. Buyer to verify.

With Rangely Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

