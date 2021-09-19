Take a look at these homes on the Rangely market now

(Rangely, CO) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Rangely than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

312 S Stanolind, Rangely, 81648 4 Beds 3 Baths | $299,900 | Single Family Attached | 2,942 Square Feet | Built in 1950

This little town is happening! One of the last place in Colorado where you can buy a home like this for such an amazing price!This one even has mother- in - law quarters! This beautiful home has all the amenities. Rustic rock fireplace, tall vaulted ceilings, warm wood throughout, and a wonderful cozy charm. Enjoy the beautiful Colorado fall evenings out on your balcony or sitting by the fire pit. The large covered deck makes for a wonderful entertainment area. This property will not last!

909 E. Main Street, Rangely, 81648 3 Beds 1 Bath | $167,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,472 Square Feet | Built in 1946

This home is situated on over a acre of ground with shop and two sheds. Recently remodeled with all new electrical, cabinets, flooring. Home features large living, master and mud room. 1 car detached garage with 2 more storage sheds.

301 W Rio Blanco Avenue, Rangely, 81648 3 Beds 2 Baths | $185,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,420 Square Feet | Built in 1963

This charming home has 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. It is ready for it's new owners to make it their own. It has two large sized sitting rooms with lots of natural light. This house has an extra large shop with two large garage doors that are 10 feet tall and 12 feet wide. Rv parking is also available on the side of the home. All info subject to error/change at any time. Buyer to verify.

