Take a look at these homes on the Milford market now

264 Call Road, Milford, 04461 3 Beds 2 Baths | $269,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,560 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Immaculate Ranch with one level living sure to please all home buyers. Master bedroom suite with walk in closet, full bath, Open floor plan for kitchen, living room and dining room. 3 to 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, finished basement to include office, family room and laundry room. Basement also includes a workshop/storage area! Home is situated on a 1 acre private country lot. 2 car garage, 2 large decks and fenced in back yard. Call to see today it won't last long!

115 Main Street, Orono, 04473 4 Beds 3 Baths | $525,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,992 Square Feet | Built in 1834

Own a piece of History! This Stately Colonial, referred to as the ''John Read'' House was built in 1834 and was once a working farm. Today, the charm and character of its past has been lovingly preserved to accompany the many modern updates over the years. Located in the heart of downtown Orono adjacent to middle and high school, this American Classic features four-five bedrooms, 3 story barn, covered porch, large dining room with coffered ceilings, 4 fireplaces, a parlor-library with built in bookshelves, hardwood floors and original moldings throughout. The exquisitely manicured grounds are contained within a stylish post and rail fence; it is the perfect place to retreat after a long day, or the ideal location for hosting and entertaining large groups.

56 January Lane, Milford, 04461 1 Bed 1 Bath | $87,500 | Single Family Residence | 600 Square Feet | Built in 1985

Improved lot with drilled well, 3 bedroom, septic and 2 car oversized garage. Shell of a camp on site. Rehab the camp, build or put a modular up.

105 Henderson Lane, Milford, 04461 5 Beds 2 Baths | $265,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,264 Square Feet | Built in 1978

NEW ROOFING ON MAIN HOUSE JULY 2021! This well cared for home is all ready for it's next owner. You'll find little to do but move in and enjoy. The eat-in kitchen has been updated with new cabinetry, corian countertops, and tile flooring. Depending on your use of the rooms there is the possibility of up to five bedrooms with two on the main level with a full bath and two in the lower level. These are not currently utilized as bedrooms but there are two exits from the lower level so they could be used that way if needed. The big bonus of this home is the 2015 32x28 addition which contains an oversized heated two car garage and a beautiful master bedroom suite above it. The space contains the bedroom, large full bath, and a large flex room offering privacy and living space on this level. This space could also serve as an in-law suite if that were needed. Enjoy your morning coffee on the private second floor deck here as well. The Biasi heating system is only six years old and the oil tank was replaced in 2020. There is radiant heat in the rooms on the back of the house as well as in the garage. Never get in a cold car early in the morning again! All sited on an attractive corner lot with good outdoor space in a neighborhood setting. It's time to call this one your home!

