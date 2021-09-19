Take a look at these homes on the market in Ashley

(Ashley, OH) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Ashley. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

12219 N Old 3C Road, Sunbury, 43074 3 Beds 2 Baths | $369,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,692 Square Feet | Built in 1955

Cape Cod home in Sunbury on 1.2 Acres with Lemonade Front Porch and 2-car attached 21x24 Garage. Living Room with wood burning fireplace, 21x21 Great Room that leads to Sunroom with heat. Granite Kitchen, Cherry Stained Cabinets with Soft-Close Drawers, Stainless Steel appliances, and Travertine Stone backsplash. Two First Floor Bedrooms and Full Bath with shower, and large sink vanity with granite counter. 2nd story Bedroom has sitting/dressing area, full bath with tub/shower, and pedestal sink. Partial basement with plenty of areas to finish. The park-like setting boasts mature trees for shade, fruit trees, fenced area for pets, and plenty of open grass areas. New Paint, New Light Fixtures, Newer Hardwood Floors and Porcelain Tile throughout, Newer Windows. Backs to Park.

For open house information, contact Richard J Rano, RE/MAX Affiliates, Inc. at 614-891-1661

55 Scarlett Drive, Delaware, 43015 3 Beds 2 Baths | $414,900 | 2,031 Square Feet | Built in None

Springer Woods is located minutes from downtown Delaware, Ohio, a blossoming small town thats home to Ohio Wesleyan University. Close to restaurants and shopping in downtown Delaware, Springer Woods is also steps away from miles of biking and walking trails that run through the community, connecting to both Delaware and Alum Creek State Parks. Choose from a large variety of floorplans, designed for living with spacious kitchens, expansive great rooms and open, airy bedrooms. Located in the highly-rated Delaware school district, with the #1 elementary school in the district, there is no better place to raise your family. Come visit Springer Woods to find your dream.

For open house information, contact Nichole Smith D.R. Horton - Columbus OH

14494 State Route 37, Sunbury, 43074 4 Beds 3 Baths | $370,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,900 Square Feet | Built in 1880

Zoned Residential/Commercial. An incredible opportunity to own a piece of history. Built in 1880, this one of a kind farmhouse sits on a corner lot and has plenty of updates and charm throughout. Entry level offers so much charm starting with leaded glass panels in front/rear doors, ash floors and beautiful trim/molding. 2nd story includes loft which could be easily converted to a 5th bedroom, main bedroom with refinished floors and paint. Notable updates include newer HVAC system, updated electric panel, new/refinished floors and granite countertops. The detached 2 car garage served as an automotive repair business and is perfect for the weekend mechanic or the small business entrepreneur.

For open house information, contact Gabriel Ramsey, Key Realty at 614-300-0771

4655 Township Road 132, Cardington, 43315 3 Beds 2 Baths | $199,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,576 Square Feet | Built in 1987

Here’s the one you have been looking for! 3 bedroom 2 bath home located on 1.2 country acres midway between Mansfield and Columbus. Don’t miss this move-in ready home featuring one floor open concept living. All appliances stay with the home! Unfinished basement offers an additional 1500+ sqft of possibilities. The large covered rear deck and above ground pool are just perfect for these hot summer nights. Contact your favorite Realtor today before this gem is gone!

For open house information, contact Tracy Jones, Keller Williams Legacy Group Realty at 330-433-6005