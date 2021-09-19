On the hunt for a home in Henry? These houses are on the market

(Henry, IL) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Henry than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

1101 School Street, Henry, 61537 3 Beds 2 Baths | $86,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,588 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Welcome home to Henry, IL. This 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom home was updated in 2002 with a major addition and garage built. They pretty much rebuilt the house. The basement and upper story are true to the original home. The upper level has a large walk in closet adjacent to the bedroom. This space has so much potential, whether it becomes the master bedroom, kid space, or a room for your hobbies. With 2 bedrooms, the full bathroom, laundry and mud room on the main floor, this home is a step saver. Just imagine your dinners in the large eat in kitchen, or dine "al fresco" on the patio out the back door. Did I mention the oversized attached garage? Plenty of room for your vehicle and your tools. This home has plenty of space. The fireplace in the living room will set the ambiance for winter nights.

For open house information, contact Jaci Peters, Jim Maloof/REALTOR at 309-692-3900

440 South 10Th Street, Hennepin, 61327 4 Beds 2 Baths | $235,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,741 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Feel right at home in this modern 3+1 bedroom, 2-bath house in lovely Hennepin. Built in 2004 by Judd Construction, this 1-owner home features a large, open living space with a striking vaulted knotted-pine ceiling. On the main level, you will also find 3 bedrooms, master suite with full bathroom, 7x8 walk-in closet and patio entrance, and main-level laundry. If that's not enough, the full basement is just waiting to be finished to create even more living space, and already includes a 4th bedroom. The 0.38 acre oversized lot is great for entertaining and outdoor activities. Brand new roof installed in 2020 and water heater in 2021. Homes like this are tough to come by in Putnam County, be sure to schedule a showing today!

For open house information, contact Mason Kimberley, Landmark Realty Of Illinois LLC at 815-875-1221

517 Edward Street, Henry, 61537 5 Beds 2 Baths | $160,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,532 Square Feet | Built in 1907

Beautiful 2 story, 7 Gable home featuring original woodwork. Situated in the center of town, close to the shopping, parks, and restaurants . 5 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms provide space for all of your housemates. And check out the "Garage"! 30 X 30 ,3 car space with heated floors, Air Conditioning, 9' overhead door, 10' ceilings, and a 1/2 bath. Spacious outdoor space for entertaining, playing or gardening. Lots of recent improvements and upgrades are a part of this well maintained home.

For open house information, contact Jaci Peters, Jim Maloof/REALTOR at 309-692-3900

74 Blackhawk Court, Hopewell, 61565 4 Beds 3 Baths | $179,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,740 Square Feet | Built in 1976

Find your personal retreat in this 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath beauty, with freshly remodeled downstairs half bath and newer appliances in the kitchen. Boasting ample bedrooms, including the 19x16 master with dual walk-in closets and an adjoining 17x12 master bath with jetted tub, shower, and dual vanities. Full basement with plenty of storage, and large 2.5 car garage. Enjoy the sounds of nature while entertaining on the deck in the huge backyard, as kids play on the playset. Miscellaneous upgrades include a new furnace in 2020, partial electrical upgrade and radon mitigation system installed in 2018, and gutter guards in 2019. 14-month home warranty included with purchase.

For open house information, contact Randy Wilson, EXP Realty LLC at 888-574-9405