Lac Du Flambeau, WI

On the hunt for a home in Lac Du Flambeau? These houses are on the market

Lac Du Flambeau Post
Lac Du Flambeau Post
 4 days ago

(Lac Du Flambeau, WI) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Lac Du Flambeau than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

7457 Pine Ridge Ct, Minocqua, 54548

4 Beds 3 Baths | $325,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,943 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Home sweet home located in Minocqua's 600-acre Timber Ridge golf course community, offering championship golfing, dining, blacktopped private roads, swimming pool & 1/4 mile away from the 18-mile Bearskin Trail! Wooded setting on small cul-de-sac, conveniently located nearby local amenities. Custom design-build home, only 16 years old. Well thought floor plan offers 4 bdrms & 2 full baths above grade. Open concept main floor features eat-in kitchen, dining area w/access to patio & large living rm w/nat gas fireplace. Fully finished lower level offers family / rec room & 3rd full bath! Attached 612 sq ft garage is heated. Add'l attributes: Central air, charter high speed cable, storage shed, spacious backyard & blacktop driveway.

For open house information, contact ADAM REDMAN, REDMAN REALTY GROUP, LLC at 715-358-0450

Copyright © 2021 Northwoods Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GNMLSWI-193208)

8763 Setting Sun Blv, Minocqua, 54548

4 Beds 3 Baths | $475,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,377 Square Feet | Built in 2001

Wonderful Fuller Lake home featuring 4 BR, 2.5 BA, and 100 ft of shore frontage. The kitchen offers an open floor plan to the living room with pine ceilings and a wood-burning stove. Take in the afternoon sun from the wrap around porch or catch breathtaking sunsets over the lake with this western facing exposure. This home boasts four spacious bedrooms each with large closets. The fully finished walk-out basement with a wet bar makes it the perfect entertaining space year-round. In addition to the attached 2 car garage, the large pole building provides plenty of storage space for extra vehicles, toys, and lake gear. Attached to the pole barn, bring in your catch of the day to the fish cleaning station to avoid messes inside and bugs! An added bonus to this property is the part ownership of a private boat launch onto Fuller Lake and the north east end of the lake is state owned.

For open house information, contact NICHOLAS LASIER, COLDWELL BANKER MULLEADY - MNQ at 715-356-4457

Copyright © 2021 Northwoods Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GNMLSWI-191678)

3299 Sand Lake Lodge Ln, Lac Du Flambeau, 54538

2 Beds 1 Bath | $199,900 | Condominium | 650 Square Feet | Built in None

Stand alone condo cabin for under $200k on sought-after White Sand Lake! The Cedarwood cabin comes fully furnished and produces excellent rental income. Full kitchen, living room with a cozy free standing gas stove, 2 bedrooms, and a full bath. Timber Bay Resort on White Sand Lake offers spectacular amenities, such as a pristine sand beach and covered wet boathouse. Maintenance free lakefront living in the Northwoods. Deeded boat slip in the covered wet boathouse included. Owners share 1/9th in resort expenses. Management Contract applies (see MLS docs).

For open house information, contact ADAM REDMAN, REDMAN REALTY GROUP, LLC at 715-358-0450

Copyright © 2021 Northwoods Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GNMLSWI-192643)

1041 Hiawatha Mobile Estates, Arbo, 54568

2 Beds 2 Baths | $47,900 | Mobile Home | 952 Square Feet | Built in 1981

2 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath manufactured home in excellent condition in 55 and older community. Garage, storage shed, and blacktop driveway. Home is on a large lot and land across the road is undeveloped woods. Home has central air, a wood burning fireplace, a newer furnace, and a 1 year old metal roof. Park has a private lake with panfish, bass, and walleyes, and a community center with a large meeting/eating room, a full kitchen, a library, a pool table, and an exercise room. Appliances, kitchen table and 4 chaires, 2 bar stools, window treatments, bed in front bedroom, and fireplace tools are included.

For open house information, contact JON HALVERSON, NORTHWOODS COMMUNITY REALTY, LLC at 715-612-2673

Copyright © 2021 Northwoods Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GNMLSWI-193303)

Lac Du Flambeau Post

Lac Du Flambeau Post

Lac Du Flambeau, WI
ABOUT

With Lac Du Flambeau Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

