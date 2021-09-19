CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Simmesport, LA

House hunt Simmesport: See what’s on the market now

Simmesport Updates
 4 days ago

(Simmesport, LA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Simmesport will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pJhLI_0c10CcOy00

165 Pierre Drive, Cottonport, 71327

4 Beds 2 Baths | $205,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,834 Square Feet | Built in 1995

This beautiful home is located across the bayou in Cottonport! This amazing home has a split floor plan with a large Living Room, great closet space, and is located at the end of a cul da sac in a great neighborhood! This property has a beautiful yard, concrete driveway, outdoor building that can be utilized as an outdoor kitchen or workout room with an attached storage shed. The central unit is less than 5 yrs old and all appliances stay including the washer & dryer. Must see!!!

For open house information, contact BRIGITTE JOFFRION, EXP REALTY, LLC at 337-522-7554

Copyright © 2021 Central Louisiana REALTORS® Association. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CLBRLA-163111)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12osF7_0c10CcOy00

9779 Bayou Des Glaises St., Moreauville, 71355

0 Bed 0 Bath | $100,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,760 Square Feet | Built in None

Located at 9779 Bayou Des Glaises St in Moreauville, La, this building has a total of 5,760 sqft of enclosed space and sits on 0.647 Acs. It is currently set up as a cabinet/woodworking shop but can be used for other things such as warehouse space or storage, and possibly light manufacturing or assembly of products. There are three roll up doors in place and of the total square footage, approx. 596 sqft is office space and there is also a bathroom with a toilet and sink. The seller is offering this property two ways, either with the cabinet making/woodworking equipment and an equipment list is available from the listing agent or just the building and land. Asking price for the property with the equipment is $100,000 and the asking price for the property without the equipment is $80,000.

For open house information, contact Troy Thompson, Louisiana Outdoor Properties, Inc. at 318-876-2622

Copyright © 2021 My State MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NYSMLS-11016454)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qtsgV_0c10CcOy00

6441 Highway 29, Cottonport, 71327

1 Bed 1 Bath | $50,000 | Single Family Residence | 704 Square Feet | Built in None

Cute little house with lots of land for other things. Check it out investor or first timer.

For open house information, contact SONYA MONCRIEF, EXP REALTY, LLC at 337-522-7554

Copyright © 2021 Central Louisiana REALTORS® Association. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CLBRLA-160867)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fJdSJ_0c10CcOy00

1341 Choupique, Plaucheville, 71362

2 Beds 1 Bath | $7,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,100 Square Feet | Built in None

This charming home needs to be moved! It has double insulated windows throughout the home that are less than four years old. It has two bedrooms one bathroom. This is the perfect starter home or perfect to turn into an office. This home is priced to sell! Call for a showing today.

For open house information, contact Jennifer Tagliarino, KELLER WILLIAMS REALTY CENLA PARTNERS at 318-619-7796

Copyright © 2021 Central Louisiana REALTORS® Association. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CLBRLA-161394)

ABOUT

With Simmesport Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

