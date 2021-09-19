Keenesburg-curious? These homes are on the market

(Keenesburg, CO) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Keenesburg. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

24595 Cottonwood Ct, Kersey, 80644 4 Beds 2 Baths | $465,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,600 Square Feet | Built in 1990

Small town rural living at it's best in this ideal bi-level brick home offering 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom upstairs and 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom downstairs. Functional floorplan with an updated stylish kitchen boasting lots of cabinet space. Features 2 living spaces, central A/C, Class 4 shingles, an energy efficient hydronic furnace, and a sliding glass door that leads to the relaxing deck. Enormous backyard perfect for toys, RV/boat parking, and livestock. Horses Allowed. Located minutes from Jackson Reservoir and Centennial Valley SWA. 10' x 20' storage shed included!

For open house information, contact Jamie Goodvin, RE/MAX Alliance-Greeley at 877-412-4811

24585 Cottonwood Ct, Kersey, 80644 4 Beds 2 Baths | $450,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,600 Square Feet | Built in 1989

Come live in this peaceful setting! Just under one acre for your toys, gardens, outbuildings or farm animals! Brick home situated at the end of the cul-de-sac with mature trees, fruit trees, custom metal roof and new exterior Cedar accent cladding. As you step inside, you're greeted by natural light, a beautiful fabricated metal railing, four bedrooms and two baths. The heart of the home features a custom island with concrete countertops, mosaic tile backsplash, Thomasville perimeter cabinets and stainless appliances. Don't miss the stunning chevron tile floors, Alder doors and baseboards. Lower level offers new laminate flooring, large flex space living with garden level windows. Property has Geothermal. Lots of Turkey, Deer and wildlife to enjoy! Come make it your own!

For open house information, contact Jenny Kipp, 8z Real Estate at 303-543-3083

936 W Independent Ave, La Salle, 80645 3 Beds 2 Baths | $399,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,838 Square Feet | Built in 2016

Welcome to Dove Hill! NO HOA! This main bedroom floor ranch style 2016 home won't last long! Pride in ownership! Excellent condition. All NEW vinyl floors on the main floor. Separated floor plan. Tons of counter space in this open floor plan kitchen. A FULL unfinished basement, ready for your finishing touch! Fully fenced backyard. Cute concrete front AND back porch for morning coffee. Installed radon system. OPEN HOUSE all weekend - Please join us!

For open house information, contact Natalee Newsom, Realty One Group Fourpoints CO at 970-302-2458

42598 County Road 14, Roggen, 80652 5 Beds 4 Baths | $949,900 | Single Family Residence | 5,077 Square Feet | Built in 2018

Great price drop on this Spectacular custom home! Kitchen has granite, island w/bar, 2 refrigerators, large Butlers Pantry. Dining opens to deck. Living room boasts stepped ceilings & cozy fireplace. Master has luxurious bath, huge walk-in closet & opens to private deck. The basement has 4-piece bath & 3 bedrooms with walk-in closets. The laundry/mud room has a dog-wash area! Oversized 4-car finished garage. Outside you will find a 1056 sq ft finished outbuilding w/2 10x8 doors & cement, a 2400 sq ft shop that is fully insulated, a chicken coop, trees on drip system and beautiful plains views. NO HOA's or covenants...And just 30 minutes from Brighton and 60 minutes to Downtown Denver. Welcome to your country paradise!

For open house information, contact Elizabeth Sauter, Realty One Group Fourpoints at 970-573-5880