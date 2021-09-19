CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Keenesburg, CO

Keenesburg-curious? These homes are on the market

Keenesburg Updates
Keenesburg Updates
 4 days ago

(Keenesburg, CO) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Keenesburg. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00BM30_0c10CbWF00

24595 Cottonwood Ct, Kersey, 80644

4 Beds 2 Baths | $465,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,600 Square Feet | Built in 1990

Small town rural living at it's best in this ideal bi-level brick home offering 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom upstairs and 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom downstairs. Functional floorplan with an updated stylish kitchen boasting lots of cabinet space. Features 2 living spaces, central A/C, Class 4 shingles, an energy efficient hydronic furnace, and a sliding glass door that leads to the relaxing deck. Enormous backyard perfect for toys, RV/boat parking, and livestock. Horses Allowed. Located minutes from Jackson Reservoir and Centennial Valley SWA. 10' x 20' storage shed included!

For open house information, contact Jamie Goodvin, RE/MAX Alliance-Greeley at 877-412-4811

Copyright © 2021 Information and Real Estate Services, LLC. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-IRESCO-947583)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=053Mmd_0c10CbWF00

24585 Cottonwood Ct, Kersey, 80644

4 Beds 2 Baths | $450,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,600 Square Feet | Built in 1989

Come live in this peaceful setting! Just under one acre for your toys, gardens, outbuildings or farm animals! Brick home situated at the end of the cul-de-sac with mature trees, fruit trees, custom metal roof and new exterior Cedar accent cladding. As you step inside, you're greeted by natural light, a beautiful fabricated metal railing, four bedrooms and two baths. The heart of the home features a custom island with concrete countertops, mosaic tile backsplash, Thomasville perimeter cabinets and stainless appliances. Don't miss the stunning chevron tile floors, Alder doors and baseboards. Lower level offers new laminate flooring, large flex space living with garden level windows. Property has Geothermal. Lots of Turkey, Deer and wildlife to enjoy! Come make it your own!

For open house information, contact Jenny Kipp, 8z Real Estate at 303-543-3083

Copyright © 2021 Information and Real Estate Services, LLC. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-IRESCO-948480)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FuHYx_0c10CbWF00

936 W Independent Ave, La Salle, 80645

3 Beds 2 Baths | $399,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,838 Square Feet | Built in 2016

Welcome to Dove Hill! NO HOA! This main bedroom floor ranch style 2016 home won't last long! Pride in ownership! Excellent condition. All NEW vinyl floors on the main floor. Separated floor plan. Tons of counter space in this open floor plan kitchen. A FULL unfinished basement, ready for your finishing touch! Fully fenced backyard. Cute concrete front AND back porch for morning coffee. Installed radon system. OPEN HOUSE all weekend - Please join us!

For open house information, contact Natalee Newsom, Realty One Group Fourpoints CO at 970-302-2458

Copyright © 2021 Information and Real Estate Services, LLC. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-IRESCO-950870)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2197Ze_0c10CbWF00

42598 County Road 14, Roggen, 80652

5 Beds 4 Baths | $949,900 | Single Family Residence | 5,077 Square Feet | Built in 2018

Great price drop on this Spectacular custom home! Kitchen has granite, island w/bar, 2 refrigerators, large Butlers Pantry. Dining opens to deck. Living room boasts stepped ceilings & cozy fireplace. Master has luxurious bath, huge walk-in closet & opens to private deck. The basement has 4-piece bath & 3 bedrooms with walk-in closets. The laundry/mud room has a dog-wash area! Oversized 4-car finished garage. Outside you will find a 1056 sq ft finished outbuilding w/2 10x8 doors & cement, a 2400 sq ft shop that is fully insulated, a chicken coop, trees on drip system and beautiful plains views. NO HOA's or covenants...And just 30 minutes from Brighton and 60 minutes to Downtown Denver. Welcome to your country paradise!

For open house information, contact Elizabeth Sauter, Realty One Group Fourpoints at 970-573-5880

Copyright © 2021 Information and Real Estate Services, LLC. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-IRESCO-944419)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

House Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump advisers, associates

WASHINGTON (AP) — A House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has issued its first subpoenas, demanding records and testimony from four of former President Donald Trump’s close advisers and associates who were in contact with him before and during the attack. In a significant escalation...
POTUS
NBC News

CDC advisers sign off on Pfizer booster shot for certain groups

Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted Thursday to recommend that certain at-risk groups of people should receive a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for added protection against Covid-19. All people ages 65 and up and those in long-term care facilities who were initially vaccinated with...
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Real Estate
Local
Colorado Business
City
Keenesburg, CO
ABC News

Abortion bill similar to Texas' controversial ban introduced in Florida

A state legislator in Florida has introduced an abortion restriction bill similar to a controversial law that took effect in Texas earlier this month. The new bill, HB 167, introduced Wednesday in the Florida House of Representatives by Rep. Webster Barnaby, would ban most abortions in the state and would allow people to file civil lawsuits against doctors who violate the law.
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

US special envoy to Haiti resigns over migrant expulsions

The Biden administration’s special envoy to Haiti resigned in protest of “inhumane” large-scale expulsions of Haitian migrants to their homeland as it is wracked by civil strife and natural disaster, U.S. officials said Thursday. Daniel Foote was appointed to the position only in July, following the assassination of Haiti’s President...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fruit Trees#Toys#Custom Home#Livestock#Rv#House#Butlers Pantry#Ceilings#4 Piece Bath 3
ABC News

Influential filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles dies at 89

Influential filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles, whom many consider the godfather of modern Black cinema, has died. He was 89. On behalf of his family, The Criterion Collection and Janus Films confirmed his death in a statement posted Wednesday. "In an unparalleled career distinguished by relentless innovation, boundless curiosity and spiritual...
MOVIES
The Hill

Democrats surprised, caught off guard by 'framework' deal

Several Senate Democrats on Thursday said that they hadn't seen a "framework" for how to pay for their sweeping social spending bill and appeared to be caught off guard by Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer 's (D-N.Y.) announcement of a deal between the Senate, House and White House. Schumer, speaking...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Keenesburg Updates

Keenesburg Updates

Keenesburg, CO
19
Followers
238
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Keenesburg Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy