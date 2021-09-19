CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beresford, SD

Check out these homes for sale in Beresford now

Beresford Post
Beresford Post
 4 days ago

(Beresford, SD) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Beresford will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jpaO1_0c10CYow00

202 E Maple St, Beresford, 57004

2 Beds 2 Baths | $169,900 | Single Family Residence | 936 Square Feet | Built in 1958

Well-kept home in lovely, quiet neighborhood. Ready to move in! 2 bedroom 2 bath with laundry on the main. Open the lower level for storage. 1 car garage. Large lot.

For open house information, contact Woody Houser, Sioux Empire Real Estate at 605-763-8085

Copyright © 2021 Realtor Association of the Sioux Empire MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RASESD-22103587)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iPG3H_0c10CYow00

48522 296Th St, Hudson, 57034

3 Beds 1 Bath | $250,000 | 1,272 Square Feet | Built in None

If you are wanting to enjoy the country life this is the perfect acreage for you. This 8.25 acres has a 1 1/2 story home with 3 bedrooms and 1 full bath. This also includes 6 large out buildings and is a perfect place to raise your horses. With plenty of trees and timber it would be considered a hunters dream.

For open house information, contact Randy Kittler, NextHome TriState Realty at 712-224-6398

Copyright © 2021 NextHome, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NEXTHOME-187864)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PFSty_0c10CYow00

1125 Sunset Dr, Beresford, 57004

4 Beds 2 Baths | $250,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,817 Square Feet | Built in 1996

Sold Before Print New Siding Exterior Paint and Garage Doors

For open house information, contact Tonia Thompson, RE/MAX Professionals Inc at 605-334-8585

Copyright © 2021 Realtor Association of the Sioux Empire MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RASESD-22102613)

See more property details

109 W Ash St, Beresford, 57004

4 Beds 2 Baths | $299,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,066 Square Feet | Built in 1953

This 1950s Ranch style home is one you do not want to miss! Completely remodeled with a huge addition in 1998, and meticulously maintained! This home proudly shows off its 4 bedrooms(3 on the main), and two main floor bathrooms. One featuring the main floor laundry and the other with a double vanity. All the main floor bedrooms have generous closet space including one with a huge 5x15 walk in closet. Bright open kitchen, dining and living room area with 11 ft. vaulted ceilings will leave you in aww. All appliances stay too! Basement features a great family room with heated tile floors and an additional office/bedroom. Do not let the 2 stall attached garage fool you. Room for four and insulated! Huge corner lot with mature landscaping, concrete edging, two patio areas, concrete driveway and storage shed! The list keeps going! Located on a quiet street. All close to schools, golf course, park and downtown. And finally a design where you don't see all garage! Just all the charm for you!

For open house information, contact Shawn Giedd, Keller Williams Realty-SF at 605-275-0555

Copyright © 2021 Realtor Association of the Sioux Empire MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RASESD-22104469)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

House Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump advisers, associates

WASHINGTON (AP) — A House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has issued its first subpoenas, demanding records and testimony from four of former President Donald Trump’s close advisers and associates who were in contact with him before and during the attack. In a significant escalation...
POTUS
NBC News

CDC advisers sign off on Pfizer booster shot for certain groups

Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted Thursday to recommend that certain at-risk groups of people should receive a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for added protection against Covid-19. All people ages 65 and up and those in long-term care facilities who were initially vaccinated with...
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Beresford, SD
ABC News

Abortion bill similar to Texas' controversial ban introduced in Florida

A state legislator in Florida has introduced an abortion restriction bill similar to a controversial law that took effect in Texas earlier this month. The new bill, HB 167, introduced Wednesday in the Florida House of Representatives by Rep. Webster Barnaby, would ban most abortions in the state and would allow people to file civil lawsuits against doctors who violate the law.
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

US special envoy to Haiti resigns over migrant expulsions

The Biden administration’s special envoy to Haiti resigned in protest of “inhumane” large-scale expulsions of Haitian migrants to their homeland as it is wracked by civil strife and natural disaster, U.S. officials said Thursday. Daniel Foote was appointed to the position only in July, following the assassination of Haiti’s President...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keller Williams
ABC News

Influential filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles dies at 89

Influential filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles, whom many consider the godfather of modern Black cinema, has died. He was 89. On behalf of his family, The Criterion Collection and Janus Films confirmed his death in a statement posted Wednesday. "In an unparalleled career distinguished by relentless innovation, boundless curiosity and spiritual...
MOVIES
The Hill

Democrats surprised, caught off guard by 'framework' deal

Several Senate Democrats on Thursday said that they hadn't seen a "framework" for how to pay for their sweeping social spending bill and appeared to be caught off guard by Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer 's (D-N.Y.) announcement of a deal between the Senate, House and White House. Schumer, speaking...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Beresford Post

Beresford Post

Beresford, SD
18
Followers
269
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Beresford Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy