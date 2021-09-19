Check out these homes for sale in Beresford now

(Beresford, SD) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Beresford will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

202 E Maple St, Beresford, 57004 2 Beds 2 Baths | $169,900 | Single Family Residence | 936 Square Feet | Built in 1958

Well-kept home in lovely, quiet neighborhood. Ready to move in! 2 bedroom 2 bath with laundry on the main. Open the lower level for storage. 1 car garage. Large lot.

For open house information, contact Woody Houser, Sioux Empire Real Estate at 605-763-8085

48522 296Th St, Hudson, 57034 3 Beds 1 Bath | $250,000 | 1,272 Square Feet | Built in None

If you are wanting to enjoy the country life this is the perfect acreage for you. This 8.25 acres has a 1 1/2 story home with 3 bedrooms and 1 full bath. This also includes 6 large out buildings and is a perfect place to raise your horses. With plenty of trees and timber it would be considered a hunters dream.

For open house information, contact Randy Kittler, NextHome TriState Realty at 712-224-6398

1125 Sunset Dr, Beresford, 57004 4 Beds 2 Baths | $250,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,817 Square Feet | Built in 1996

Sold Before Print New Siding Exterior Paint and Garage Doors

For open house information, contact Tonia Thompson, RE/MAX Professionals Inc at 605-334-8585

109 W Ash St, Beresford, 57004 4 Beds 2 Baths | $299,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,066 Square Feet | Built in 1953

This 1950s Ranch style home is one you do not want to miss! Completely remodeled with a huge addition in 1998, and meticulously maintained! This home proudly shows off its 4 bedrooms(3 on the main), and two main floor bathrooms. One featuring the main floor laundry and the other with a double vanity. All the main floor bedrooms have generous closet space including one with a huge 5x15 walk in closet. Bright open kitchen, dining and living room area with 11 ft. vaulted ceilings will leave you in aww. All appliances stay too! Basement features a great family room with heated tile floors and an additional office/bedroom. Do not let the 2 stall attached garage fool you. Room for four and insulated! Huge corner lot with mature landscaping, concrete edging, two patio areas, concrete driveway and storage shed! The list keeps going! Located on a quiet street. All close to schools, golf course, park and downtown. And finally a design where you don't see all garage! Just all the charm for you!

For open house information, contact Shawn Giedd, Keller Williams Realty-SF at 605-275-0555