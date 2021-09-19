Take a look at these homes on the Machias market now

(Machias, ME) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Machias than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

73 Calf Point Road, Roque Bluffs, 04654 3 Beds 2 Baths | $619,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,090 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Breathtaking quintessential Maine oceanfront...over 400 feet of deep water with distant island views. Soaring living room ceiling, large picure windows . One floor living directed to the water.Very light and airy with cathedral ceiing in center of house. Huge waterside deck for outside entertaining or just listening to waves crashing on granite boulders and bluff. Peaceful path to steps to admire granite shore and bluff . Roque Bluffs State Park with sandy beach as short bike ride away. Only 15 minutes to Machias, seat of Washington County. Walk-out basement finished mostly with tongue and groove pine. Begs to be finished totally for private guest quarters

For open house information, contact Christa Boyajian, Ellsworth at 207-667-7557

20 Ridge Road, Marshfield, 04654 4 Beds 2 Baths | $425,000 | 3,816 Square Feet | Built in 2001

This is a beautiful 4 plus bedroom log cabin home nested on a 6.32 acre private country lot. Sit on the 8x43 front covered porch while sipping your coffee and watching the wild life. As you sit on the porch you can feel the breeze and as you feel the breeze you can smell the ocean air that blows your way. Tons of storage, natural light, cathedral ceilings, 3 heating sources, 3 car attached garage direct entry, 1 detached garage with storage, shed, hot tub on the 10x48 back deck, finished basement, large kitchen with open concept dinning room, large mud room, 2 full bathrooms, lots of space. Close to shopping, nature trails, ocean, and much more. The large front and back yard is great for entertaining guest and family. Make this home your home. Move in ready!!! Call and set up a viewing before its gone.

For open house information, contact Holly Adkins, NextHome Experience at 207-573-7400

159 & 161 North Duck Cove Road, Roque Bluffs, 04654 3 Beds 2 Baths | $500,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,225 Square Feet | Built in 1994

Incredible southeastward views through Little Kennebec Bay to Hope Island and beyond to the Gulf of Maine! This custom Post and Beam home features beautiful waterfront views, open concept living spaces, a 1st level wrap around deck as well as an upper birds-eye-view deck, first level bedroom with en-suite bath, another huge 2nd level family room, 2 upstairs bedrooms sharing a full bath, multiple sources of heat, automatic generator, attached single car garage, spacious waterfront lawn area with stairs to water, a mooring, a gently sloping double lot with additional water level accesses and another roadside drive access. The 2nd garage is a multi-level structure with a single garage, heated workshop, AND upper level 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment with another birds-eye-view deck (an additional 518 sq. ft. of living space)! The subdivision also features a common boat landing and several common accesses for canoeing, kayaking, and strolls. This unique property is an excellent value!

For open house information, contact Karen Eldridge, Machias at 207-255-8133

266 Rim Road, East Machias, 04630 3 Beds 2 Baths | $299,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,890 Square Feet | Built in 1860

EAST MACHIAS River views from this remodeled and well-maintained lovely, large farmhouse delight the senses as the seasons evolve and the tides ebb. All kinds of Maine wildlife can be spotted: migrating birds, seals following fish, eagles nesting, deer, moose, and furry critters being drawn to the river banks. This quiet, spacious home filled with light is an excellent place to hone your creative talents inspired by the ever-changing scenes of nature. Work and live conveniently near amenities. Walk, ride, and explore the riverside on the rails to trails. Great home for entertaining, open floor plan on the first floor, and large kitchen, a must-see!

For open house information, contact Nicole Ball, Machias at 207-255-8133