Del Norte, CO

Take a look at these homes for sale in Del Norte

 4 days ago

(Del Norte, CO) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Del Norte will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

6705 County Road 42, Del Norte, 81132

3 Beds 2 Baths | $345,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,968 Square Feet | Built in None

Bruce Steffens, Steffens and Company Realty, Inc, O: 719-873-1700, steff@gojade.org, www.steffenscorealty.com: Deeded Acreage: 1 acre. ACCESS: Year-round access off County Road 42. WATER: Well permit #269356. Home: 3160 sq. ft. with 3 Bedrooms, 2 full baths, living room, laundry room, kitchen and numerous sitting rooms, screed in porch, and unique private areas. The master bedroom is extremely nice with beautiful handmade pine furniture. There is a 112 sq. ft. balcony on the top floor. This home has views in all directions. Beautiful flowers and shrubs surround the home. The home was built in 2008. Improvements: there is a small enclosed shop with a greenhouse. WILDLIFE: Deer, Elk, Antelope, and all other small game located in Colorado. The home sits in Hunting Unite 68 and 79. This area offers excellent Big game hunting.

Copyright © 2021 Colorado Real Estate Network Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CRENCO-786210)

14687 Highway 160, Del Norte, 81132

5 Beds 2 Baths | $474,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,014 Square Feet | Built in 1965

This prime, mixed use property, is conveniently located off the busy US HWY 160 in Del Norte, CO. Situated in the picturesque heart of the San Luis Valley. If you are dreaming of owning your own home and business... this is the property for you!! Live in the 5 bed, 2 bath, 2014 sq. ft. home located behind the two commercial buildings while you build the business of your dreams!! Or, continue to lease to the current tenants in the trailer, restaurant and mechanic shop. Each are month to month. All restaurant and mechanic equipment are excluded from sale. However, the lift, compressor and heater in the mechanic shop are included in the sale. The garage is 1461 sq. ft. and the restaurant is 1440 sq. ft. The restaurant side was built in 1965, the shop was built in 1965 and the trailer was built in 1996. Plenty of parking for both businesses and easy access right off the main highway. Main parcel is approximately 1 acre in size. Included in sale is another small parcel of land that is attached, 3877 sq. ft. If you would like to see restaurant and mechanic shop during business hours you may. Please ask owners to view if they are not busy. Please be respectful and do not interrupt them if they are busy. Sellers are motivated, please make an offer!

Copyright © 2021 Pikes Peak Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PPARCO-1394386)

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commercial Real Estate#Art#Furniture#Bedrooms#Deer Elk Antelope#Hunting Unite 68
