On the hunt for a home in Chamberlain? These houses are on the market

(Chamberlain, SD) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Chamberlain. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

907 N Josephene St, Chamberlain, 57325 1 Bed 1 Bath | $190,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,276 Square Feet | Built in 1961

Online-only Real Estate Auction! This is quite possibly one of the more unique locations and pieces of property we have had the privilege to sell in the original part of Chamberlain, South Dakota! This home sits on a huge .48 acre lot one block west of Main Street recessed into the north end of American Creek Campground! The one-owner home - since built new in the early 60s - has been well-maintained and ready for you to put your personal touches to it! The backyard workshop/pool building is 30 ft x 38 ft with over half the building insulated, finished and heated! Fantastic views of the Missouri River are just through the shade trees of the campground. Full or part-time, this property will make you feel like you are on vacation every time you step outside! The price shown on this listing is the minimum starting bid-which meets the reserve price! Come prepared to buy!

109 Summit Drive, Chamberlain, 57325 3 Beds 2 Baths | $149,000 | Single Family Residence | 999 Square Feet | Built in 1963

his is a rare opportunity to purchase a three bedroom home priced under $150,000! The split entry home features living areas on the upper and lower floors. Nearly new shingles, newer furnace & air conditioning systems are recent updates to the home. The presently non-conforming lower level bedroom offers the opportunity for a home office, workout room or install an egress window to make the fourth bedroom! The tuck under garage is insulated and is heated & cooled by the home's HVAC system. The attractive home is tucked into the hill on Summit Drive with a backyard that makes you feel like you live in the country! Contact us to make an appointment to see this property!

