Kellogg, ID

Take a look at these homes on the Kellogg market now

Kellogg News Flash
Kellogg News Flash
 4 days ago

(Kellogg, ID) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Kellogg. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XGLJn_0c10CRdr00

516 Main St, Smelterville, 83868

2 Beds 1 Bath | $145,000 | Single Family Residence | 860 Square Feet | Built in 1937

Centrally located right off of Main St in Smelterville, this cute, clean, and newly remodeled home is only 40 minutes from downtown Coeur d'Alene and has phenomenal mountain views. The home includes new cabinets, carpet, bathroom fixtures, and paint throughout. The lot is fully fenced, with room to build a shop or garage. You won't find a cuter house for this price! Don't miss out on this rare opportunity!

For open house information, contact Joel Elgee, Coldwell Banker Schneidmiller Realty at 208-765-2222

Copyright © 2021 Coeur d'Alene Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CDAARID-21-9207)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iBbsY_0c10CRdr00

178 King St, Wallace, 83873

3 Beds 2 Baths | $339,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,280 Square Feet | Built in 1930

Make this historic Wallace home the Queen of King St! Walk in this 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath and you will find many historic touches throughout. Hardwood floors, vintage windows, doors, lighting to name a few. A gas fireplace has been added, gas forced air and a new metal roof and sheathing. Don't forget to check out the large, clean, painted, unfinished basement great for storage or work area. The home sits on 0.64 acres which includes two additional parcels with the sale. Plenty of off street parking, paved driveway, two car detached garage and a beautiful lawn with a fire pit! Situated between two ski resorts, Silver Mt. and Lookout Pass. Just a 1/2 mile down Placer Creek from the beautiful Pulaski Trail head. Come check out this historic Wallace gem!

For open house information, contact Corey Raivio, Keller Williams Realty Coeur d'Alene at 208-667-2399

Copyright © 2021 Coeur d'Alene Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CDAARID-21-5425)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1spdgP_0c10CRdr00

4 State St, Kellogg, 83837

3 Beds 1 Bath | $275,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,854 Square Feet | Built in 1949

ENJOY MOUNTAIN VIEWS FROM THE COVERED FRONT DECK OF THIS MULTI-LEVEL, 3 BEDROOM/1 BATH HOME JUST STEPS FROM THE TRAIL OF THE COEUR D' ALENES, CITY SWIMMING POOL AND COMMUNITY PARK. Silver Mountain Ski/Bike/Hike and Waterpark Resort only blocks away. Large main floor bathroom and laundry. Unfinished basement with room for bedrooms, bathroom or recreation room. Fully fenced yard with separate fenced area for a garden and double car garage.

For open house information, contact Cathy Mayer, Cindy Carlson Realty at 208-783-2544

Copyright © 2021 Coeur d'Alene Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CDAARID-21-8531)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vJ64j_0c10CRdr00

849 E Larch, Osburn, 83849

3 Beds 2 Baths | $299,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,238 Square Feet | Built in 1975

Lovely home with NO rear neighbors on Larch Ave in Osburn. This single level, 3 bedroom, 2 bath home, backs up to the mountain on the south side of Osburn. Updated kitchen (all appliances stay), master bedroom, gas stove in living room, sprinkler system and nice sized two car garage. Enjoy the PEACFUL landscaped yard! Relax or entertain on the open patio out back or the covered patio in front of the cute garden shed that has power. Approximately 5 minutes to Wallace or 40 minutes to Coeur d'alene. Move in ready! Don't miss this one!

For open house information, contact Corey Raivio, Keller Williams Realty Coeur d'Alene at 208-667-2399

Copyright © 2021 Coeur d'Alene Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CDAARID-21-9073)

