Mcgregor, MN

Check out these Mcgregor homes on the market

 4 days ago

(Mcgregor, MN) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Mcgregor than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

48570 173Rd Place, Mcgregor, 55760

2 Beds 1 Bath | $200,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,154 Square Feet | Built in 1961

Nice One Bedroom Home with 18x34 Sunroom, Full Bath. Full Basement with Washer & Dryer and a Shower. 19x28 Garage with Insulated and Heated Upper Level Bunk House for Extra Sleeping. Approx 340 x150 x 340 x 200 East Facing Lakeside. Rest of 4.77 Acres Across Small Road, Hilly Rolling High and Low Ground, Joins County Land on Back. On Horseshoe Lake with Boat Access into Minnewawa Lake. Restaurant, Bar And Gas on Shoreline on This Great Fishing Lake. Very Near End of Road Property. Turn Key, Completely Furnished. Home & Garage.

For open house information, contact Betty Christian, Christian Realty North at 218-426-3614

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-5217274)

50377 214Th Place, Mcgregor, 55760

2 Beds 1 Bath | $298,000 | Single Family Residence | 832 Square Feet | Built in 1982

Here's the lake home getaway you've been looking for! This Big Sandy Lake home features 2 large bedrooms and 1 full bath and a large detached garage. Get some sun on the spacious, sandy beach! This home is fully furnished and includes a pontoon lift, and dock to get you out on the water! And if 1 shoreline isn't enough, you get another one just across the road!

For open house information, contact Michael Williams, RE/MAX Lakes Area Realty at 218-963-9554

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-6092004)

46998 165Th Place, Mcgregor, 55760

3 Beds 1 Bath | $299,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,500 Square Feet | Built in 1974

Highest and best due by noon August 17th. BACK ON THE MARKET DUE TO BUYERS FINANCES FALLING THROUGH. TRULY ONE OF A KIND FIND HERE! 2 MOBILE HOMES ON 2.41 ACRES WITH A BEAUTIFUL GUEST/BUNK HOUSE! SO MUCH TO TAKE IN YOU HAVE TO SEE IT TO BELIEVE! STUNNING LAKE SHORE AND WOODS ACROSS THE ROAD TO HUNT! IT TRULY HAS IT ALL! SECOND MOBLIE HOME IS READY FOR YOUR FINISHING TOUCHES. MAIN HOME ON THE LAKE IS WHAT CABIN DREAMS ARE MADE OF! BRING YOUR BUYERS QUICK! Cabin comes fully furnished! Also includes a pontoon, New dock, New boat lift, two Jet skis with lift, two four wheelers!! Talk about move in ready!! Agents to verify all measurements.

For open house information, contact Mike Wiltse, Timber Ghost Realty, LLC at 651-329-0873

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-6016192)

18467 478Th Lane, Mcgregor, 55760

2 Beds 1 Bath | $109,900 | Single Family Residence | 480 Square Feet | Built in 1966

This cute little cabin with adjacent fixer-upper is in a quiet location very close to Lake Minnewawa. The second cabin is currently used for storage or may be converted into a guest cabin. Make this your Minnewawa fishing and hunting headquarters with one of the larger lots in the Sheshebe community. The main cabin now has a new front porch, vinyl floors and a great wood stove for that up-north touch. Some interior aspects are unfinished. Two public landings are very close by, along with several small-town bar/restaurants and attractions.

For open house information, contact Daniel Schueller, LakePlace.com-Crosslake at 218-692-6003

Copyright © 2021 Greater Lakes Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GLARMN-6070345)

Mcgregor, MN
ABOUT

With Mcgregor Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

