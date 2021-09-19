Top homes for sale in Canby

(Canby, MN) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Canby. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

411 Haarfager Avenue N, Canby, 56220 3 Beds 2 Baths | $59,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,240 Square Feet | Built in 1900

3 bedroo, 2 bathroom home with that 1900's charm. Beautiful woodwork and newer windows. The home boasts a great 3 season porch, possible family room on the main level along with a bedroom, bathroom, kitchen, dining and living room. There is also a bonus room that would make a great office space. The upstairs of the home has been used as a rental property in the past, with upstairs private outside entrance. Now mostly bedrooms, the upstairs has one large bedroom, kitchen, bath and living room. Newer hot water heater has been replaced in the home. The exterior of the home features new siding, new metal room, newer windows and a great corner lot, garage with attached workshop and a spacious yard.

For open house information, contact Chris Dornbusch, Weichert REALTORS Tower Properties at 218-825-7787

409 Lyon Avenue N, Canby, 56220 3 Beds 2 Baths | $93,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,332 Square Feet | Built in 1959

2015-new paint & carpet. The home is located near Central Park & The Canby High School & Elementary School

For open house information, contact Adriane Heiden, Keating Realty at 507-829-6202

505 3Rd Street E, Canby, 56220 4 Beds 2 Baths | $184,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,861 Square Feet | Built in 1975

As soon as you enter the double door entry you are welcomed into spacious living room with vaulted ceilings. To the right is kitchen and dining room. To the left going to lower level. You have spacious family room with real wood fireplace,one bedroom with one bath and utility room. If you chose to go to upper level you have 3 bedrooms and large bathroom. Very spacious modern living.

For open house information, contact Todd Buys, Keating Realty at 507-829-6202

3771 Edgewater Dr, Gary, 57237 5 Beds 3 Baths | $875,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,000 Square Feet | Built in 2002

Fabulous Cochrane Lake acreage home, 5.07 acreas with a 5000 square foot house By the Lake and recreation areas. What are you waiting for? Get out of the city and move into paradise. Just checkout these photos. Built in 2002 with fine workmanship. Plenty of space for whatever. Look this property up on Google maps and see how many lakes there are around. Can you say fishermans paradise.

For open house information, contact Carl Wuestehube, Tri-Star Realty at 800-621-4258