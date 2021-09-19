Check out these homes on the Frankfort market now

(Frankfort, MI) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Frankfort than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

11942 Goose Road, Honor, 49640 3 Beds 1 Bath | $175,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,422 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Just outside of Honor, only 15 minutes from Crystal Mountain and 30 minutes from Traverse City, this Cute 1940's Bungalow sits on just over 2 acres of land, has beautifully refinished hardwood floors, freshly painted walls, an updated electrical system and newer metal roof. Detached garage is divided into a parking and large workshop area (formerly a meat processing business). Add in a fenced yard that includes a tree fort, chicken coop, smokehouse and garden with irrigation... and this home is ready for you to set-up your own homestead!

For open house information, contact Mandi Maghakian, Lynda's Real Estate Service at 231-582-9555

2953 Benzie Highway, Benzonia, 49616 5 Beds 3 Baths | $229,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,700 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Relax in this 5BR/3BA single-story home with over 2700 sq ft of living space and a large wooded, fenced-in backyard perfect for family gatherings. The four-car drive-through garage is 1500 sq ft measuring 20x75 with a heated workshop. This is the perfect place to store all your toys and complete all your projects in the workshop. This property is zoned commercial, so it has many options. There is value here with this large ranch home conveniently located only 35 minutes from Traverse City and 8 minutes to Crystal Mountain. This is your home to enjoy Pure Michigan – close to the Sleeping Bear Dunes, world-class trout streams, boating, canoeing, fishing, hiking, kayaking, swimming as well as four-season enjoyment at Crystal Mountain.

For open house information, contact Jon Zickert, REO-TC/Beulah-Frankfort at 231-882-4449

3178 Grebe Street, Arcadia, 49613 5 Beds 4 Baths | $449,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,400 Square Feet | Built in 1995

Breathe in the freshwater air and prepare to set sail with this charming 5 bed/3.5 bath home, complete with deeded boat slip just across the street! Step inside to the welcoming foyer entrance that opens into the expansive living room and dining area featuring a large Bay window, letting in plenty of light. Just beyond the dining area is the efficient U-shaped kitchen that connects to the secondary mudroom entry with an attached half bath. The main floor also boasts 2 sizable guest bedrooms, walk-in linen closet, full bath, and a spacious Master suite complete with en suite bath, and convenient walk-in laundry room-- private to the suite! The lower level features a capacious and immaculately clean basement, designated household laundry room, and an additional storage room- providing ample space to hold extra belongings. Ascend the stairs to the upper level hallway which leads to the home’s remaining bath and 2 additional guest bedrooms, each with plentiful closet space and lovely dormer windows. For a day off the water, grab your golf clubs and drive just 5 minutes to the renowned Arcadia Bluffs Golf Course-- recently ranked 18th in the country’s ‘Top 100 Resort Courses’ by Golfweek. Situated on a lush, green lot framed by majestic trees, this home exemplifies the meaning of ‘life balance’ in Northern Michigan. It’s time to live and play in Paradise!

For open house information, contact Robert Brick, RE/MAX Bayshore at 231-941-4500

1636 Ness Road, Frankfort, 49635 4 Beds 3 Baths | $995,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,200 Square Feet | Built in 2007

A well designed 3 level year round home located on a bluff overlooking Lake Michigan in a wooded setting on a private road about 2 miles north of Frankfort. Carefully built with cedar and stone construction, this home has an open floor plan to maximize the lake views and allow for versatility in the living space. It also has the best in high end building features including custom windows, heated hardwood floors, a fully equipped kitchen with granite counter tops, and a fireplace. There are 4 bedrooms including a master suite, 2 & 1/2 baths, a main floor laundry and mud room, and an over sized two car garage in the lower level with a workshop. And there is also over 700 feet of finished living space in the lower level. There are beautiful lake views from the screened in porch, a large lakeside deck, and nearly every room in the house, and a sunset every day of the year.

For open house information, contact James Ferris, VAUGHAN REALTY at 231-352-4771