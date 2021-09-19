CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belle Plaine, IA

Take a look at these homes on the market in Belle Plaine

Belle Plaine Journal
Belle Plaine Journal
 4 days ago

(Belle Plaine, IA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Belle Plaine will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IDdEn_0c10CKi000

623 Eastern Avenue, Marengo, 52301

3 Beds 1 Bath | $130,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,008 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Want a newer/updated home with an affordable price tag? This one is for you! Many updates in the home, including fresh paint, new (not just "new to you") appliances (with warranties) flooring, ceiling fans, and a kitchen you won't mind spending time in. Soft close cabinets, a refrigerator to beat all refrigerators, a double oven, and a very sassy backsplash! The washer and dryer have a turbo setting that even your husband might not complain about doing the laundry! The backyard has plenty of space to play or relax, and the garage has an extra work space for all your other hobbies! The 2 x 6 framing and the 18" of insulation make it strong and energy efficient!

For open house information, contact Jen Jacobs, RE/MAX CONCEPTS at 319-395-0101

Copyright © 2021 Cedar Rapids Area Association of REALTORS&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CRAARIA-2105850)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CLFbX_0c10CKi000

6629 13Th Avenue, Keystone, 52249

4 Beds 1 Bath | $349,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,639 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Looking for an acreage with amazing views and peaceful setting? Here's your new home! You will love the huge master bedroom and huge family room! New flooring on the main level- gorgeous cherry hardwood floors! You can easily put a master bath in or there is an option in the family room for a second bath! Very nice attached garage plus a huge outbuilding! Seller will consider selling a few more acres as well! Move in condition! Don't miss this unique opportunity! Tour today!

For open house information, contact Tami Timm, COLDWELL BANKER HEDGES at 319-378-8760

Copyright © 2021 Cedar Rapids Area Association of REALTORS&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CRAARIA-2103664)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05pO8M_0c10CKi000

205 Main Street, Keystone, 52249

3 Beds 2 Baths | $89,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,428 Square Feet | Built in 1875

Charming 3 bedroom & 1 1/2 bathroom home in Keystone ready for a new owner! Hardwood floors, columns and built-ins with glass fronts from the living room into the formal dining room, main level bedroom with a 1/2 bath and built-ins, 1st floor laundry, back porch drop zone space, fenced yard too! Newer mechanics! Updated windows (with warranty for a new owner), new steel roof in 2020, furnace & all new duct work in 2014, wall insulation in 2014, water heater 2020, gutters 2018. Close to the Main Street businesses, city park & the elementary school too! Set up your showing today!

For open house information, contact Melissa Lennie, IOWA REALTY at 319-393-4900

Copyright © 2021 Cedar Rapids Area Association of REALTORS&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CRAARIA-2105856)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24b6wj_0c10CKi000

128 Fairlawn Ct., Marengo, 52301

2 Beds 3 Baths | $200,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,458 Square Feet | Built in 1996

Fantastic ranch home located on a quiet cul de sac in Marengo! This zero lot property sits on almost half an acre so it has great outdoor space that you have to see to believe. Eat-in kitchen just off of the large living room. 2-large bedrooms including a master suite. 3 seasons Porch on back of house. Full basement is very clean with a lot of space!

For open house information, contact Mike Pilarczyk, Keller Williams Legacy Group at 319-423-4139

Copyright © 2021 Iowa City Area Association of REALTORS&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-ICAARIA-202104832)

See more property details

