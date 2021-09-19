Check out these Oblong homes on the market

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oblong, IL

 4 days ago

(Oblong, IL) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Oblong. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Dr2cg_0c10CH3p00

406 S. Howard St., Robinson, 62454

3 Beds 2 Baths | $115,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,648 Square Feet | Built in 1943

Very well maintained home inside & out. Relax on the inviting, open, covered front porch or enjoy privacy on the patio & deck of the fenced backyard. Original hardwood & granite counter tops, 2 full baths, fireplace plus full basement. All appliances remain.

For open house information, contact Erica Lytis, Crawford County Real Estate, Inc. at 618-544-8605

Copyright © 2021 My State MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NYSMLS-11023149)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bWzmC_0c10CH3p00

508 S. Myers St., Robinson, 62454

3 Beds 2 Baths | $109,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,720 Square Feet | Built in 1930

Open concept living invites you into this updated 3 bedroom home with 2 full baths. Large lot near school & city park. Patio area plus carport, appliances remain.

For open house information, contact Erica Lytis, Crawford County Real Estate, Inc. at 618-544-8605

Copyright © 2021 My State MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NYSMLS-10996973)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01fBQK_0c10CH3p00

7009 N 1075Th St, Robinson, 62454

3 Beds 2 Baths | $197,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,828 Square Feet | Built in None

This property is a "Must See!". Home was completely re-built from the ground-up. Everything new since 2014 with quality craftsmanship throughout. 3 bedroom, 2 full baths, open concept kitchen and dining area, with handcrafted cabinetry. Beautiful sun room off master bedroom (2019) and 2 tiered deck (2019). Attached 2 car garage, as well as a 4 car detached garage complex, with separate workshop. Stairs leading to mezzanine that includes office, and French doors to balcony. Entire complex has heated floors throughout. Whole house natural gas generator (Ameren) for house and entire complex. 2 additional out buildings with electric. Rainwater system, gutters take it to rain barrels, which takes water to garden area, koi pond, and down to creek area. Outstanding landscaping to various point of the yard. Koi pond with aerator.

For open house information, contact Melanie L. McKinney, Aldrich Realty at 618-592-3118

Copyright © 2021 My State MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NYSMLS-10997283)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ai9Yj_0c10CH3p00

407 W Main St, Robinson, 62454

4 Beds 4 Baths | $375,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,312 Square Feet | Built in 1913

Immaculate historic home sitting on two lots with over 4300 square foot in downtown Robinson. Owners have gone above and beyond restoring this beauty over the last 25 years and have history on the home back to its origination when it was built by W.W. Arnold in 1913. Most recent updates include a newer Gerald metal asphalt roof with lifetime guarantee, all windows reglazed, painted inside and outside, and chain sashes added for opening ease. New paint throughout the home and radiators. The large master bedroom suite has a tile shower, an office/vanity room, and a bonus room with bead board cathedral ceilings that could be used as a closet or office/craft room. Two car detached garage and beautiful landscaping! Additional square footage in partially finished basement. You'll find beautiful oak built in cabinetry with stained glass in living room and dining room and period fitted lighting throughout. Lots of love was poured into the details of this preservation! Fun fact: This home features one of the first ever elevators in Crawford County! The back butlers quarters staircase was taken out for the elevator to be added when the original owners (W.W. Arnold) mother's health was failing. The elevator worked the last time the owners checked, but the power to the elevator has been turned off for safety purposes. The back butler staircase could be restored if you didn't have interest in the elevator. If you love older homes with an abundance of character, this is about as good as it gets! Make an appointment now to see first hand the lengths these owners have taken to preserve the character in this home!

For open house information, contact Nikki Westdorp, Aldrich Realty at 618-592-3118

Copyright © 2021 My State MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NYSMLS-11005538)

See more property details

