House hunt Plains: See what’s on the market now

(Plains, MT) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Plains than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

164 Mountain Road, Plains, 59859 2 Beds 3 Baths | $889,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,954 Square Feet | Built in 1999

Stunning Clark Fork River, mountain & valley views from this beautifully crafted mountain top retreat with detached two car garage on 37+ acres and a stones throw from MT State lands. The home is 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths and one 1/2 bath, open kitchen and dining area with wood stove and charming living area with a wet bar and huge windows to enjoy the amazing Montana views. It is a challenge in todays market to find a large parcel with the privacy this property offers.

307 Ruenauver Street, Plains, 59859 3 Beds 1 Bath | $325,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,462 Square Feet | Built in 1952

This property has a lot to offer...convenient in town location close to schools and everything in town. 3 bed, 1 bath, large fenced landscaped yard and a detached 2 car garage with additional shop space. The owners are in the process of moving out of state and the house is in need of interior painting but has potential to be a great home. I will add more photos as the house gets cleared out and cleaned.

39 Gunsight, Plains, 59859 4 Beds 4 Baths | $1,975,000 | Single Family Residence | 6,594 Square Feet | Built in 2008

Looking for a horse-friendly gentleman’s ranch without sacrificing on the home? This 72 ac is 5 minutes outside of Plains, MT & may be just what you’re looking for? Set up for horses & cows w/several traps for rotating stock, working pens w/sweep-tub & alley for easy one-man loading. Large barn on slab w/tack room, plenty of storage & room to pull in a goose-neck trailer, RV or bus. The 4bed, 6 bath, 7,000 sq.ft. custom home is on a single level (w/exception of 400 sq.ft. loft). Built by a well-known builder as his personal estate, the home was designed w/family in mind and includes an expansive great room w/vaulted ceilings & open to the kitchen. Master suite & one guest bedroom at one end of the home w/two additional bedrooms at the other & the common area in the middle. High-end finishes throughout, wood & propane in-floor radiant heat, forced-air AC, central vac, & more. Even a large bonus room over the 4 car garage for overflow, media room, etc. Quality of construction is evident!

209 Garber Street, Plains, 59859 2 Beds 1 Bath | $275,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,580 Square Feet | Built in 1968

Look no further for a solid built, comfortable home . Located on a spacious town parcel with mature shade trees, this is a gem of a place. Entertaining is easy on the covered deck overlooking the back yard. A rare find within city limits; this property also has a 20 gpm well. Water to your hearts content without hurting the pocket book! The very ample dry food storage room is sure to be a hit for the home preserver.The wood stove in the basement provides comfort throughout the home, in addition to baseboard heat. 2 light and bright bedrooms upstairs and 2 finished bonus rooms downstairs, fantastic laundry room with storage. Currently carpeted, the living room and hallway have hardwood flooring beneath. Call Mary Halling 406.207.7430 or your Real Estate Professional.

