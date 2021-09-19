CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Plains, MT

House hunt Plains: See what’s on the market now

Plains Dispatch
Plains Dispatch
 4 days ago

(Plains, MT) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Plains than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ch0kK_0c10CGB600

164 Mountain Road, Plains, 59859

2 Beds 3 Baths | $889,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,954 Square Feet | Built in 1999

Stunning Clark Fork River, mountain & valley views from this beautifully crafted mountain top retreat with detached two car garage on 37+ acres and a stones throw from MT State lands. The home is 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths and one 1/2 bath, open kitchen and dining area with wood stove and charming living area with a wet bar and huge windows to enjoy the amazing Montana views. It is a challenge in todays market to find a large parcel with the privacy this property offers.

For open house information, contact Denise Goodwin, Montana Real Estate NW at 406-826-5263

Copyright © 2021 Montana Regional MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MWMTAR-22113776)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LptIY_0c10CGB600

307 Ruenauver Street, Plains, 59859

3 Beds 1 Bath | $325,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,462 Square Feet | Built in 1952

This property has a lot to offer...convenient in town location close to schools and everything in town. 3 bed, 1 bath, large fenced landscaped yard and a detached 2 car garage with additional shop space. The owners are in the process of moving out of state and the house is in need of interior painting but has potential to be a great home. I will add more photos as the house gets cleared out and cleaned.

For open house information, contact Denise Goodwin, Montana Real Estate NW at 406-826-5263

Copyright © 2021 Montana Regional MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MWMTAR-22114139)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3myzHi_0c10CGB600

39 Gunsight, Plains, 59859

4 Beds 4 Baths | $1,975,000 | Single Family Residence | 6,594 Square Feet | Built in 2008

Looking for a horse-friendly gentleman’s ranch without sacrificing on the home? This 72 ac is 5 minutes outside of Plains, MT & may be just what you’re looking for? Set up for horses & cows w/several traps for rotating stock, working pens w/sweep-tub & alley for easy one-man loading. Large barn on slab w/tack room, plenty of storage & room to pull in a goose-neck trailer, RV or bus. The 4bed, 6 bath, 7,000 sq.ft. custom home is on a single level (w/exception of 400 sq.ft. loft). Built by a well-known builder as his personal estate, the home was designed w/family in mind and includes an expansive great room w/vaulted ceilings & open to the kitchen. Master suite & one guest bedroom at one end of the home w/two additional bedrooms at the other & the common area in the middle. High-end finishes throughout, wood & propane in-floor radiant heat, forced-air AC, central vac, & more. Even a large bonus room over the 4 car garage for overflow, media room, etc. Quality of construction is evident!

For open house information, contact Jim Toth, PureWest Christie's Bozeman at 406-586-9418

Copyright © 2021 Big Sky Country MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GARMT-360796)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l4Rfb_0c10CGB600

209 Garber Street, Plains, 59859

2 Beds 1 Bath | $275,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,580 Square Feet | Built in 1968

Look no further for a solid built, comfortable home . Located on a spacious town parcel with mature shade trees, this is a gem of a place. Entertaining is easy on the covered deck overlooking the back yard. A rare find within city limits; this property also has a 20 gpm well. Water to your hearts content without hurting the pocket book! The very ample dry food storage room is sure to be a hit for the home preserver.The wood stove in the basement provides comfort throughout the home, in addition to baseboard heat. 2 light and bright bedrooms upstairs and 2 finished bonus rooms downstairs, fantastic laundry room with storage. Currently carpeted, the living room and hallway have hardwood flooring beneath. Call Mary Halling 406.207.7430 or your Real Estate Professional.

For open house information, contact Mary E Halling, Clearwater Montana Properties (3180) - Plains at 406-826-6000

Copyright © 2021 Montana Regional MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MWMTAR-22114919)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

House Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump advisers, associates

WASHINGTON (AP) — A House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has issued its first subpoenas, demanding records and testimony from four of former President Donald Trump’s close advisers and associates who were in contact with him before and during the attack. In a significant escalation...
POTUS
NBC News

CDC advisers sign off on Pfizer booster shot for certain groups

Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted Thursday to recommend that certain at-risk groups of people should receive a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for added protection against Covid-19. All people ages 65 and up and those in long-term care facilities who were initially vaccinated with...
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Montana State
Montana Real Estate
State
Montana State
Local
Montana Business
City
Plains, MT
City
Bozeman, MT
ABC News

Abortion bill similar to Texas' controversial ban introduced in Florida

A state legislator in Florida has introduced an abortion restriction bill similar to a controversial law that took effect in Texas earlier this month. The new bill, HB 167, introduced Wednesday in the Florida House of Representatives by Rep. Webster Barnaby, would ban most abortions in the state and would allow people to file civil lawsuits against doctors who violate the law.
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

US special envoy to Haiti resigns over migrant expulsions

The Biden administration’s special envoy to Haiti resigned in protest of “inhumane” large-scale expulsions of Haitian migrants to their homeland as it is wracked by civil strife and natural disaster, U.S. officials said Thursday. Daniel Foote was appointed to the position only in July, following the assassination of Haiti’s President...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Toth
ABC News

Influential filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles dies at 89

Influential filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles, whom many consider the godfather of modern Black cinema, has died. He was 89. On behalf of his family, The Criterion Collection and Janus Films confirmed his death in a statement posted Wednesday. "In an unparalleled career distinguished by relentless innovation, boundless curiosity and spiritual...
MOVIES
The Hill

Democrats surprised, caught off guard by 'framework' deal

Several Senate Democrats on Thursday said that they hadn't seen a "framework" for how to pay for their sweeping social spending bill and appeared to be caught off guard by Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer 's (D-N.Y.) announcement of a deal between the Senate, House and White House. Schumer, speaking...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Plains Dispatch

Plains Dispatch

Plains, MT
12
Followers
236
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Plains Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy