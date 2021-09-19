Check out these Republic homes on the market

(Republic, WA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Republic will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

10 Sunset Ln, Republic, 99166 2 Beds 2 Baths | $369,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,120 Square Feet | Built in 1999

Spacious one level home located in a private setting on 2.62 acres. This 2 bedroom, 2 bath home has an open floor plan with a large living room, family room and dining area. Custom built cabinetry provides stylish and functional storage. Very functional kitchen with beautiful cabinetry, newer stainless steel appliances and walk-in pantry. Some of the finishing touches need to be done which gives you the opportunity to add your personal style.

61 Curlew Dr, Republic, 99166 1 Bed 1 Bath | $249,000 | Single Family Residence | 864 Square Feet | Built in 2019

Perfect snowbird property ready for your finishing touches! Currently under construction with the intent of having it finished, the seller is flexible and willing to negotiate. Features will include a 288 square foot living space with a bedroom, 3/4 bath and kitchenette with a large open loft upstairs overlooking the lake and garage. The 2-bay garage is 24 feet wide by 24 feet deep and is large enough for a boat, small RV, or camper along with a vehicle. RV hookup, including sewer, is inside the garage and being added outside also. This property has amazing views of Curlew Lake and medium bank access to the water along with access to the community boat launch/dock just down the road!

50 Sandpiper Way, Republic, 99166 2 Beds 2 Baths | $299,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,216 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Beautiful views of Curlew Lake from this high quality frame built home. This charming lake community home has wood accents throughout and is light and bright. The vaulted ceiling make the home feel spacious while the propane stove with river-rock backdrop makes the home feel warm and cozy. The bright, open kitchen has ample storage and counter space as well as an the eat-at center island. The basement offers a bedroom with 3/4 bath that is accessed from the outside making is a great guest space. Very large 1-car garage provides plenty of storage space but if you need more there's a small shed also. This home comes with access to the community boat launch/dock and has easy year around access.

21 Harms, Republic, 99166 3 Beds 3 Baths | $719,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,103 Square Feet | Built in 1995

Beautiful contemporary private home on 44 heavily timbered acres with a year round creek and abundant wildlife. This turn key home was meticulously built and has 3bd/3bath, amazing natural woodwork, spiral staircase, tile throughout and a life long metal roof. It features a private Shooting Range and Clubhouse all built under county permit. Property backs up to paper company land with miles of hiking and 4-wheeling trails available to this unique home. Before previewing property, buyers must have proof of funds or letter of approval for the property.

