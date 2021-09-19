Barnum-curious? These homes are on the market

(Barnum, MN) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Barnum. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

4102 Stadin Road, Holyoke, 55749 2 Beds 2 Baths | $299,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,159 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Well built home/cabin with lots of character and natural wood work. Huge living dining area with a wood fireplace and loft area bedroom with 1/4 bath. Nice sized garage with a lean to shed. Cool 28 x 34 bunk house with all utilities that just needs the finishing touches. The yard is private and has an area already fenced for garden. All of this and more on 38 acres.

3905 County Road 137, Moose Lake, 55767 3 Beds 2 Baths | $225,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,096 Square Feet | Built in 1972

3 bedroom 2 bath on 7+ acres in Moose Lake. Just 2 miles east of I-35 Moose Lake exit. 1 mile from Moose Lake State Park. You enter the main level from a 3 season porch with lots of storage space. From there you enter through a sliding glass door to the dining/kitchen area. The kitchen has many cabinets and plenty of counter space. The opposite side is the large living room with large windows for natural lighting. Down the hall you have 2 good sized bedrooms and a 3/4 bath. In the lower level there is a huge family room with a walkout, 3/4 bath, bedroom, laundry room, and 2 storage rooms. Outside you have a paved drive, a 3+ garage, storage shed and manicured yard with mature trees. The home has a newly installed septic, a back up wood boiler for an auxiliary heat source. The 7 acres has trails with good sign of wildlife. In great location next to lakes, public land, ATV trails and tons of recreation. Come see your northwoods home/cabin.

216 5Th St, Moose Lake, 55767 4 Beds 2 Baths | $307,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,800 Square Feet | Built in 1922

Storybook Dutch Colonial brings back memories of a by-gone era with its timeless charm galore! Besides style and charm this colonial has 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, a 2 car detached garage with over 2,800 finished sq ft on a corner double lot. Rich in craftsmanship details including porch entries, tall ceilings, gorgeous woodwork & wide baseboards, hardwood floors, lots of closets, fireplaced living room, sun porch, updated kitchen and bathrooms, finished basement, newer plumbing & boiler, all on a landscaped yard with a storage shed. Located within a few blocks of shops & the lake makes it a wonderful location for you to call home! Don't miss your opportunity to own it!

