Au Gres, MI

Check out these Au Gres homes on the market

Au Gres News Watch
Au Gres News Watch
 4 days ago

(Au Gres, MI) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Au Gres than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pLV6g_0c10C95G00

619 Fourth Street, Tawas City, 48763

3 Beds 2 Baths | $129,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,400 Square Feet | Built in 1897

This super cute and cozy home is ready for it's next owners! 3 bedroom and 1+1/2 bath. This spectacular home has many updates from floors, cabinets, countertops and more. 2x6 framed construction. Spacious back yard with wooden fence for added privacy. Less than 1 mile from Tawas City Beach!! This one is priced to sell and is a must see!!

For open house information, contact Scott Shamel, American Associates Inc at 810-733-3333

Copyright © 2021 Realcomp Limited II. All rights reserved.


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cR1MI_0c10C95G00

4305 W Taral Terrace Drive, Au Gres, 48703

3 Beds 2 Baths | $94,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,560 Square Feet | Built in 1987

This spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath manufactured home offers private sandy beach access to Lake Huron! Enjoy two living spaces, stone gas fireplace, city water, natural gas, master bedroom w/ private vanity area and full bathroom, 10x16 screened-in porch, generator plug hookup and a large back yard! For storage there is a 24x24 garage and two utility sheds! Most furniture and furnishings are included. Located nearby a marina, golf courses, area conveniences, and amenities!

For open house information, contact DENNIS STANLEY, ARENAC REALTY CO., PETE STANLEY & ASSOCIATES at 989-876-8171

Copyright © 2021 Northern Great Lakes Realtors MLS. All rights reserved.


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Nh3Td_0c10C95G00

3866 E Michigan Avenue, Au Gres, 48703

4 Beds 2 Baths | $537,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,688 Square Feet | Built in 1997

Perfect 10! Spectacular waterfront 2-story home featuring 4 large bedrooms and 2 full baths. Second floor family room can be accessed through the garage or from inside the house. Home also has a 50 X 36 wrap around deck overlooking awesome views of the Saginaw Bay that leads into Lake Huron. The Saginaw Bay is known for the state's most popular walleye fishing destinations. The property is 1/3 of a mile to the marina. Oversized garage measuring 30 X 26. Updates include in 2020 storm door and doors and fence, 2018 roof and windows, 2016 paint, 2014 carpet. Home also includes a generator hookup.

For open house information, contact Gary Hobson, RE/MAX Edge at 810-653-5020

Copyright © 2021 Northern Great Lakes Realtors MLS. All rights reserved.


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QIuZW_0c10C95G00

4186 Anne Street, Au Gres, 48703

3 Beds 2 Baths | $85,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,344 Square Feet | Built in 2004

This immaculate home is waiting for a new owner. Wether it be a year round residence or summer get-a-way! This spacious three bedroom, two bath home in excellent condition.You must see this property to truly appreciate what it all has to offer. The interior has been redone and features a master suite w/ amaster bath/laundry area combo, pergo flooring, central air, & split bedroom design! Other features include city water, well for irrigation,spray-foamed cement crawlspace and a blacktop driveway. The exterior has a covered front porch, wooded double lot setting w/ privatesandy beach access a stone's throw away, & a 24'x40' insulated garage w/ power/concrete floors.

For open house information, contact KAREN WILTSE, WILTSE REALTY at 989-846-0444

Copyright © 2021 Northern Great Lakes Realtors MLS. All rights reserved.





Au Gres News Watch

Au Gres News Watch

Au Gres, MI
