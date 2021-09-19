CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phillipsburg, KS

House hunt Phillipsburg: See what’s on the market now

 4 days ago

(Phillipsburg, KS) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Phillipsburg will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uPE27_0c10C8CX00

136 Tenth St, Phillipsburg, 67661

3 Beds 2 Baths | $90,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,008 Square Feet | Built in 1976

New listing at 136 Tenth St., Phillipsburg, Ks. This is a 3 bedroom 2 bath home on a full finished basement. There is a single car attached garage, new large fenced backyard with fruit trees. As you enter this home you walk into a large open area with the living room and dining area. The living room has a large west facing window and a wood burning stove. The dining space has room for a large table and has french doors leading out to a covered patio. The kitchen has a peninsula counter room for 2 bar stools, a floor to ceiling pantry cabinet, and glass front upper cabinets. A gas stove, refrigerator and dishwasher stay with the property. There are 2 good sized bedrooms with large closets. A full bathroom completes the upper level. The basement has a large bedroom and a bathroom with a shower stall. There is a large family room big enough for an oversized corner sofa. The laundry room and utilities are in a separate room. There is a large storage room with shelving. The backyard is fences with a newer wood privacy fence. Two mature peach trees and an apple tree are great producers. The owners are in the process of packing and moving so pictures are limited at this time.

For open house information, contact Larry Riggs, Kansasland Realty and Auction at 785-543-4440

Copyright © 2021 My State MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NYSMLS-11009234)

See more property details

