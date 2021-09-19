Take a look at these homes on the market in Marsing

(Marsing, ID) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Marsing will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

7500 Old Bruneau Highway, Marsing, 83639 3 Beds 2 Baths | $749,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,958 Square Feet | Built in 2004

ONE OF A KIND! On the banks of the Snake River w/spectacular views of the river and the Owyhee Mountains. Live in a wildlife refuge w/boating and fishing out your back door. Beautiful hardwood floors, gas fireplace, large windows w/views and ample light throughout. 3 bed, 2 bath w/2-bay shop and covered deck. Bedrooms are designed w/space for fitness and office over looking river. 1.4 ac to have it all; vineyards, toys, horses. Build your own private dock. Located in ID wine country w/easy access to HWY 55.

14 1St Street S, Marsing, 83639 2 Beds 1 Bath | $300,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,468 Square Feet | Built in 1938

Great location,**kitchen remodel finished! Walking distance to the park & river. Fresh interior and exterior paint along with a new roof. Brand new carpet, refinished flooring throughout the home. There is a detached garage and an extra building that could be used for extra storage. Tons of character and amazing potential! Large lot w/ room for RV parking, or Shop. Will not go FHA or VA

211 W Nevada, Homedale, 83628 4 Beds 2 Baths | $405,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,025 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Welcome Home!!! This home has it all! Brand new construction in Homedale! Enjoy the River views on the front porch. Walk in to this gorgeous home, with amazing finishes and features 9ft ceilings, leathered granite counters, 11ft kitchen island, every chef's dream w/an oversized walk in pantry, cook top and built in oven. Gorgeous stone fireplace, walk out to a large covered patio. This home will be fully fenced and front landscaped. Close to the Homedale Rodeo grounds, shopping and only 45 minutes to Boise. Photos will be updated as construction progresses.

1535 Nielsen Rd, Homedale, 83628 3 Beds 2 Baths | $699,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,512 Square Feet | Built in 2002

Great Cattle or Horse property with a view! Private Setting backed up to BLM no rear neighbors. Great deck area for BBQ's. New Roof 2021, and HVAC 2019, new well pump installed last year. Whole house water RO filtration system. 2 irrigation pumps, 10 HP for farm ground 2 HP for lawn. Yard fully fenced with chain link. 2 Corrals with feed bunks. 19.82 Acres with irrigation to grow your own crops. If you want privacy, this is the one for you!

