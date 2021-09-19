CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ringgold, LA

Top homes for sale in Ringgold

Ringgold News Beat
Ringgold News Beat
 4 days ago

(Ringgold, LA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Ringgold. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L65d6_0c10C6R500

1500 Fairview Point Road, Elm Grove, 71051

4 Beds 5 Baths | $849,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,346 Square Feet | Built in 2008

If you want beauty and privacy, this is your dream home! From the minute you step inside, you are in love! Large, open and spacious living areas, a chef's kitchen with all the extras, and awesome views from the fabulous bank of windows overlooking the gorgeous 5+ acres. The covered porch, and the in-ground swimming pool & hot tub, are not only eye catching, but a great place to spend the relaxing days of summer. Team all this with 4 car garages, gated entrance, pond, and upstairs bonus room. An Additional 5 Acres can be purchased for $35,000.

For open house information, contact J Burt, Century 21 Elite at 318-746-8000

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-266292NL)

See more property details

228 Lakeview Circle, Elm Grove, 71051

3 Beds 2 Baths | $49,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,544 Square Feet | Built in 1987

Great investment opportunity, 3 bedrooms 2 full bathrooms. Home needs repairs and could be a great camp house or rental for an investor. Roof and Hvac both replaced in last couple years. Property is just under an acre. This home will probably need to be a buyer with cash.

For open house information, contact Rodney Yoakum, Call It Closed International, Inc. at 318-918-8813

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14670683)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RodLU_0c10C6R500

5662 Highway Highway 507, Jamestown, 71045

3 Beds 1 Bath | $85,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,092 Square Feet | Built in 1968

3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home on 3 acres in Castor School district. This property features a large lot, 8x16 covered back porch, beautiful hardwood floors, gas stove. Roof was replaced in 2011. New water heater installed in 2017. Purchaser to receive mineral rights. Call today to view this home! Information provided for this listing is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.

For open house information, contact Kim Brasher, Keller Williams - Monroe at 318-812-7653

Copyright © 2021 Keller Williams Realty, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KW-11556584)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dDwTe_0c10C6R500

4240 Highway 154, Elm Grove, 71051

3 Beds 2 Baths | $143,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,512 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Country Living on 2.20 acres in a Quiet area of Elm Grove ready for a New Family! Brand New Carpet! Brand New Roof 2021 July ! Large Living room with Three bedrooms and a Remote Master Bedroom! Absolutely Dream Master Closet in the Master Suite! Kitchen opens to living area and overlooks a open back yard. Dinning area opens to the living room. Two extra bedrooms with shared bath. Closets are very generous in size. The covered front Porch is in Excellent and ideal for Rocking chairs and Peaceful Porch Time with Sweet Tea & Family! **Seller Reserves Shed

For open house information, contact Britney McDow, Diamond Realty & Associates at 318-746-0011

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14622097)

See more property details

ABC News

Influential filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles dies at 89

Influential filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles, whom many consider the godfather of modern Black cinema, has died. He was 89. On behalf of his family, The Criterion Collection and Janus Films confirmed his death in a statement posted Wednesday. "In an unparalleled career distinguished by relentless innovation, boundless curiosity and spiritual...
MOVIES
The Hill

Democrats surprised, caught off guard by 'framework' deal

Several Senate Democrats on Thursday said that they hadn't seen a "framework" for how to pay for their sweeping social spending bill and appeared to be caught off guard by Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer 's (D-N.Y.) announcement of a deal between the Senate, House and White House. Schumer, speaking...
CONGRESS & COURTS
ABOUT

With Ringgold News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

