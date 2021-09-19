Top homes for sale in Ringgold

(Ringgold, LA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Ringgold. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

1500 Fairview Point Road, Elm Grove, 71051 4 Beds 5 Baths | $849,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,346 Square Feet | Built in 2008

If you want beauty and privacy, this is your dream home! From the minute you step inside, you are in love! Large, open and spacious living areas, a chef's kitchen with all the extras, and awesome views from the fabulous bank of windows overlooking the gorgeous 5+ acres. The covered porch, and the in-ground swimming pool & hot tub, are not only eye catching, but a great place to spend the relaxing days of summer. Team all this with 4 car garages, gated entrance, pond, and upstairs bonus room. An Additional 5 Acres can be purchased for $35,000.

For open house information, contact J Burt, Century 21 Elite at 318-746-8000

228 Lakeview Circle, Elm Grove, 71051 3 Beds 2 Baths | $49,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,544 Square Feet | Built in 1987

Great investment opportunity, 3 bedrooms 2 full bathrooms. Home needs repairs and could be a great camp house or rental for an investor. Roof and Hvac both replaced in last couple years. Property is just under an acre. This home will probably need to be a buyer with cash.

For open house information, contact Rodney Yoakum, Call It Closed International, Inc. at 318-918-8813

5662 Highway Highway 507, Jamestown, 71045 3 Beds 1 Bath | $85,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,092 Square Feet | Built in 1968

3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home on 3 acres in Castor School district. This property features a large lot, 8x16 covered back porch, beautiful hardwood floors, gas stove. Roof was replaced in 2011. New water heater installed in 2017. Purchaser to receive mineral rights. Call today to view this home! Information provided for this listing is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.

For open house information, contact Kim Brasher, Keller Williams - Monroe at 318-812-7653

4240 Highway 154, Elm Grove, 71051 3 Beds 2 Baths | $143,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,512 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Country Living on 2.20 acres in a Quiet area of Elm Grove ready for a New Family! Brand New Carpet! Brand New Roof 2021 July ! Large Living room with Three bedrooms and a Remote Master Bedroom! Absolutely Dream Master Closet in the Master Suite! Kitchen opens to living area and overlooks a open back yard. Dinning area opens to the living room. Two extra bedrooms with shared bath. Closets are very generous in size. The covered front Porch is in Excellent and ideal for Rocking chairs and Peaceful Porch Time with Sweet Tea & Family! **Seller Reserves Shed

For open house information, contact Britney McDow, Diamond Realty & Associates at 318-746-0011