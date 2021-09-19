Take a look at these homes on the Lyman market now

(Lyman, WY) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Lyman. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

3820 State Highway 411, Millburne, 82939 3 Beds 1 Bath | $129,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,453 Square Feet | Built in 1895

A RARE OPPORTUNITY FOR A BEAUTIFUL PROPERTY LOCATED IN THE HEART OF BRIDGER VALLEY!! Private 1 acre lot that boasts with mature landscaping, small stream and an abundance of charm. Nestled back in all the mature trees is an original homestead that was built in 1895. Several additions have been added through the years making the total sq. ft. 1,453. Home has not be lived in for many years and seller is unaware of the condition. Home and property are being sold "AS IS, WHERE IS".

For open house information, contact Angie Giorgis, Bridger Valley Realty, Inc at 307-786-4663

39930 Business Loop I-80, Lyman, 82937 4 Beds 3 Baths | $315,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,116 Square Feet | Built in 1979

Updated ranch style home on a large 1 acre lot. This home features a large family room, a separate dining/living area, an eat-in kitchen, and a master suite. Listing agent is related to seller. Call Chelsea at 661-917-4010 for showings.

For open house information, contact Chelsea Pitts, Cowboy State Realty at 307-200-4332