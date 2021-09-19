On the hunt for a home in Bottineau? These houses are on the market

(Bottineau, ND) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Bottineau. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

287 N Lake Park Rd, Bottineau, 58318 2 Beds 1 Bath | $273,900 | Single Family Residence | 608 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Located in Beautiful Sunset Bay! Move In ready and totally renovated and remodeled. This adorable cabin could be yours tomorrow. It has easy care plank vinyl flooring. All new windows, sheetrock, woodwork and updated to the nines. Tastefully decorated in the latest color schemes. Two nice size bedrooms. All new plumbing. Kitchen is very well planned with modern white cabinets, appliances and convenient breakfast bar. Spacious and carefree with Southern exposure. 50 feet of beachfront with sand beach and grassy area for lounging. New sea wall in 2015. Pavers lead to 8x8 storage shed, so amazing. Exterior reaps benefits of easy care Masonite color-lock siding and metal roof. Crawl space has been sprayed with insulation. Need extra sleeping space? A cute 12.5X8.5 bunkhouse has been remodeled with air condition and is ready and waiting for guests. Make it your man cave or She Shed!! Large 12X38 ft deck for gathering and entertainment. NOW IS THE TIME TO VENTURE OUT AND MAKE MEMORIES AT BEAUTIFUL LAKE METIGOSHE. We are ready to show you this property.

802 Nichol St, Bottineau, 58318 2 Beds 1 Bath | $129,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,008 Square Feet | Built in 1930

PRICE REDUCED!!! Here is a meticulously cared for home on a picturesque corner lot! This property looks great & has updated siding, shingles, windows, & insulation. A huge 26' x 36' attached garage includes a separated workshop area that is heated & insulated. Perfect for all of those projects you want to work on! On the main level you will find the kitchen that has updated cupboards, counters, backsplash, & flooring as well as a large living room with new carpet that features a beautiful brick fireplace that could be used for wood burning. Also on the main level there is an updated bathroom with his & her sinks, the master bedroom, the dining room with updated vinyl plank flooring, patio door access to the front deck, the a/c unit, & a built-in gun cabinet. The lower level has a family room with an electric fireplace, a non-egress bedroom, & the laundry area. This home has over 1000 square feet of living space on the main level & it also has the extra space you may need in the finished basement. Call us today to see this wonderful listing!

909 Main St, Bottineau, 58318 3 Beds 1 Bath | $89,000 | Single Family Residence | 952 Square Feet | Built in None

Come take a look at this extremely cute house with a lot of nice updates! This 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home has a newer steel roof & also some newer windows as well as a new sewer line & water line that were installed in 2018! On the main level you will find a spacious living room with laminate flooring & a nice built in feature, a completely updated bathroom with lots of storage, a nice dining room, a kitchen with newer cupboards & countertops, the laundry room with plenty of storage that is attached to the kitchen, & a large master bedroom with newer carpet. The upper level has all new windows, some neat built in features, & it also has had new carpet installed throughout both bedrooms & the bonus room. The bonus room could be another bedroom area, a small family room, a rec room, or whatever you wish! This property also has some attractive curved archways, a 10' x 16' concrete patio, a 1 stall detached garage, & it is close to downtown Bottineau. Call us today to see this great listing!

