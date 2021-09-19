Take a look at these homes on the market in Blue Mountain

(Blue Mountain, MS) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Blue Mountain than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

861 Cr 825, Blue Mountain, 38610 2 Beds 2 Baths | $32,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,612 Square Feet | Built in 1975

** NO ENTRY UNTIL AFTER ACCEPTED CONTRACT.** 2 Bedroom/ 2 bath home situated on .78 acre and only minutes from New Albany & Ripley. Property was built prior to 1978 & lead based paint may potentially exist. Due to the condition, the property may have health/safety risk(s). Prior to entry /access, all parties must sign a Hold Harmless Agreement and the property may only be shown by appointment. ** AGENTS see private remarks.**

For open house information, contact Gregory Gillespie, GumTree Realty at 662-678-3248

510/510A Hazel Road, Ripley, 38663 4 Beds 1 Bath | $69,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,304 Square Feet | Built in 1986

Attention Investors! Rental property with great potential. Currently rented. 4 bedroom/1 bathroom in the main house. Listing includes separate 330 square foot building with bedroom, bathroom and kitchen in the back.

For open house information, contact Sarah Brock Farr, Five Star Realty at 662-534-5025

1013 Megginson, Myrtle, 38650 3 Beds 2 Baths | $85,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,564 Square Feet | Built in 1970

3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Myrtle School District, conveniently located near the school! Approximately 2,500 square feet! Home has a large living room, office space, and a fenced in yard with 2 metal storage sheds. Home is being sold AS IS.We do not warrant lot size, dimensions, or square footage. All information is subject to change.

For open house information, contact Luke Taylor, Rachel Ray Real Estate LLC at 662-598-2023