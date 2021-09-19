Check out these homes on the Campo market now

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Campo, CA

 4 days ago

(Campo, CA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Campo will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wFgK1_0c10C2uB00

26835 Old Hwy 80, Guatay, 91931

2 Beds 2 Baths | $69,900 | Manufactured Home | 780 Square Feet | Built in 1998

Copyright © 2021 San Diego County SPN. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SANDICOR-210026539)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dtDmM_0c10C2uB00

29579 Amanda Ct, Campo, 91906

3 Beds 2 Baths | $510,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,536 Square Feet | Built in 2000

JUST REDUCED!!!!!! This country 3 bed/2 bath charmer looks over 1,000 acres of undeveloped open range cattle land. The serene sunsets make the west facing deck the perfect relaxing or entertaining space. Perched up high on the hill, this beautiful horse property is minutes away from fishing/camping at Lake Morena Campground and the PCT for hiking enthusiasts! The home boasts 8+ acres, lots of room for toys w/ 2 barns, both wired for electrical and plumbed for restroom facilities. The other has FHU running from solar. The 2nd home on the property has its own septic tank and is steps away from main house..2 bed/2 bath,. this property is perfect for a VRBO, or just renting the 2nd house! Large round pen, 3 corrals, chicken coop and sheep den!

Copyright © 2021 San Diego County SPN. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SANDICOR-210020464)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c0xOb_0c10C2uB00

515 Tierra Del Sol Rd, Boulevard, 91905

2 Beds 2 Baths | $375,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,120 Square Feet | Built in 1965

Gorgeous 51+ acres of mostly flat all useable acres, with huge mature Oak trees, lots of fencing and cross fencing with electric and water lines throughout the property. Home is a 1965 mobile home 2br 2ba with a 2 car detached garage with a Granny flat, separate detached laundry/storage room, paved road access, great for ranching/farming, great for growing grapes for a winery, group camp getaway or your own private getaway ranch. Owner may carry first TD

Copyright © 2021 San Diego County SPN. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SANDICOR-210023278)

Campo, CA
ABOUT

With Campo News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

