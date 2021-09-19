CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lacygne, KS

Take a look at these homes on the market in Lacygne

Lacygne Journal
Lacygne Journal
 4 days ago

(Lacygne, KS) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Lacygne than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c3AEM_0c10C11S00

515 N 7Th Street, Lacygne, 66040

3 Beds 2 Baths | $205,000 | 1,660 Square Feet | Built in 1999

Stunning True Ranch on a treed lot! Master with on-suite has the square footage you are looking for. Two additional bedrooms are on the North side of the home. Very open, bright layout with tons of natural lighting. Features custom cabinets and a large open living room with vaulted ceiling. Within walking distance to school! Motivated Sellers would love to see your offer!

For open house information, contact Teresa Ford, Crown Realty at 816-205-8085

Copyright © 2021 Heartland Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HMLSKS-2342748)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YukZP_0c10C11S00

18 Cypress Lane, Linn Valley, 66040

3 Beds 3 Baths | $160,000 | 1,560 Square Feet | Built in 1999

Nice 3 bed 2.5 bath lake home. Located on the "paddle board" lake at Linn Valley Lakes. Property can have a dock. Enjoy fishing from your own dock, kayaking and floating. 40 short minutes from OP is a gated recreational community with a 135 acre lake: 10 acre lake, 5 acre lake, plus numerous fishing ponds. 18 hole private golf course with restaurant plus clubhouse and community center with 2 swimming pools and kiddy pool. Enjoy campgrounds and rental cabins for guests. Plus playgrounds, tennis courts, miniature golf, sand beach, sand volleyball court, golf cart riding, ATV trails and more.

For open house information, contact Kelly Evans, Crown Realty at 913-837-5155

Copyright © 2021 Heartland Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HMLSKS-2340770)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bkmkr_0c10C11S00

7564 W 1700 Road, Parker, 66072

3 Beds 1 Bath | $545,000 | 912 Square Feet | Built in 1977

Bring your livestock to this beautiful 118 acre setting with 2 ponds. 3 bedroom home with new central HVAC. Hardwood floors just refinished. 24x33 three car detached garage. 40x60 outbuilding. Property fenced with 2 sides of road frontage. Creek runs through east side of property. Home needs some TLC. Buyers welcome to inspections but selling "as is". Seller will consider land split.

For open house information, contact Steffany Madden, Crown Realty at 913-557-4333

Copyright © 2021 Heartland Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HMLSKS-2345346)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r05Ld_0c10C11S00

7921 W 1600 Road, Parker, 66072

4 Beds 3 Baths | $499,000 | 2,533 Square Feet | Built in 1994

Beautiful built California Split Level home. 4 bedrooms and 3 full bath. This property features an open floor plan with tons of living space. The fireplace is native Eastern Kansas stone and is centrally located. Big rooms and thought out custom features! Outside you will find mature shade trees and the southern portion of the property is North Sugar Creek. This property has a lot to offer!

For open house information, contact Trenton Johnson, Crown Realty at 913-795-4555

Copyright © 2021 Heartland Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HMLSKS-2336127)

See more property details

Lacygne Journal

Lacygne Journal

Lacygne, KS
