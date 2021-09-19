CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton, IN

Hamilton-curious? These homes are on the market

 4 days ago

(Hamilton, IN) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Hamilton will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

615 Lane 221 Hamilton Lake, Hamilton, 46742

2 Beds 1 Bath | $179,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,012 Square Feet | Built in 1933

LAKE ACCESS is right across the road! This home is in the Hamilton Lake Highlands Assoc. and the association fee is only $50.00 a year. Your dock space is on 1 side of the dock and big enough for a pontoon boat. The home has 2 bedrooms on the walk out level, along with a walk-in closet, washer and dryer, and the hot water heater. Upstairs is the kitchen living room and the bathroom. It is an open concept living space, and nicely done. A new roof and a new deck was installed last year. The lot goes behind the home, up to the next road! Room for a large garage. It will come mostly furnished!

6048 W Orland Road, Angola, 46703

3 Beds 2 Baths | $489,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,556 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Why limit yourself to a quiet pristine wooded property or a sought after ski lake lake home when you can have both! This is the perfect home to begin enjoying for years to come whether around a campfire in the woods or sitting on your dock at beautiful unmatched Lake Gage. The property is on almost one acre with forty feet of lakefront and views which are tremendous and just amplify the hues of blue and green across this crystal clear lake. Of course the bottom is very firm for your swimming enjoyment. The oversized garage is great for storing your lake toys in the off season. There are two huge screened in porch's located on the back of the home your relaxation as well. The time is right to begin living the dream!

804 Stevens Street, Angola, 46703

4 Beds 2 Baths | $185,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,604 Square Feet | Built in 1971

This classic 2 story colonial home offers plenty of room. The first floor features a living room and dining room. Off of the kitchen, you'll enjoy a cozy breakfast nook and a family room with a brick, gas log, fireplace. A laundry and 1/2 bath are also on the first floor. The second floor includes 4 bedrooms and a full bath. The 10' x 16' patio plus the .33 acre lot encourage lots of outdoor activity. There is a 2 car attached garage with cabinetry and a 8' x 12' shed for all your storage needs. Carlin Park Elementary School and the city park is just a short walk away.

120 N Ivy Lane, Butler, 46721

4 Beds 2 Baths | $164,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,056 Square Feet | Built in 1975

Come see this beautiful, well-maintained, 4-bedroom, 2 full bath home on a quiet street in Butler. The house has an updated kitchen with beautifully tiled backsplash. Both full bathrooms have seen some renovations recently. There is a nice sized master bedroom connected to a master bath with a spa tub. There is also a nice sized family room for entertaining guests. Outside, the property consists of 3 big lots which make a nice large backyard. Last but not least, there is a huge 48x24 3-car insulated garage with 2 different bays for vehicles and/or workshops.

