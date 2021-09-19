Shippenville-curious? These homes are on the market

(Shippenville, PA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Shippenville. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

106 Lilac, Fisher, 16225 2 Beds 1 Bath | $92,500 | Single Family Residence | 830 Square Feet | Built in 1972

If your looking for a great escape off the beaten path this cottage in the woods is for you. Property consists of a 1/2 Acre lot, 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Cottage with updated kitchen and bath with separate laundry room. 24x32 garage for all your toys. A Shed. On site Septic and Well. Newer Roof and Seamless gutters on the cottage. Cottage comes fully Furnished. Garage items excluded from sale. Just a short drive to Clear Creek and Cook Forest Stake Parks, the Clarion River, and multiple State Game Lands. No possession until September 1st. Seller is accepting cash offers only.

728 South Main Street, Knox, 16232 2 Beds 2 Baths | $54,900 | Single Family Residence | 990 Square Feet | Built in 1925

2 bedroom, 2 bath home located in Knox Borough. This brick cape cod has loads of potential. Situated on .23 acres and includes a one car attached garage. Take a look today to see what you can do! Priced to sell.

331 Sunny Road, Lickingville, 16332 3 Beds 2 Baths | $249,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,838 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Room for everyone in this nearly 3,000 sq ft Cape Cod beauty. Original structure was built in 1950's with additions in 1992 (26' x 27' great room & covered porch) and an office, first floor laundry and 2 car attached garage addition in 2002. Lawn is gently rolling with fruit and berry trees. There is a 24' x 40' building with a 16' x 24' addition that has been used as a detached garage, workshop and storage area that has a full second floor. Quality appointments throughout including oak kitchen, oak trim and oak six panel doors. Bright basement has good ceiling height and a garage door. Very large front and side covered porches for summer relaxation and morning coffee. Nice rural community setting with no close neighbors as home sets perfectly towards the center of the land.

88 W Main St, Clarion, 16214 3 Beds 2 Baths | $125,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,768 Square Feet | Built in 1923

A welcoming cape cod close to all of Clarion's greatest amenities with high ceilings and lots of space! This property features a nice level lot with a large, 2 stall detached garage. This home was most recently used as a family home, but could also be made into a business front. Endless possibilities, make it yours!

