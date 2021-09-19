CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomfield, KY

Check out these Bloomfield homes on the market

 4 days ago

(Bloomfield, KY) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Bloomfield than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

1096 Cecil Noel Road, Bloomfield, 40008

3 Beds 2 Baths | $397,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,674 Square Feet | Built in 2006

You can't wait to see these 6 acres with a lovely home that adjoins the Core of Engineers land that surrounds Taylorsville Lake! Grab the fishing pole or the gun because it offers an opportunity for you fish or hunt. The private setting is awesome for all the fun activities you love or just relaxing to the sounds of the outdoors. The woods is great for camping, picnicking, or hiking. There is a 20' x 20' detached garage for all the gardening tools for the customized landscaping at this lovely home or use the RV hook up by the garage to keep the camper plugged in. The one-owner ranch home features a split bedroom plan, vaulted ceiling, jacuzzi tub and walk-in closet. The spacious eat-in kitchen is every chef lover's dream with an abundance of cabinetry, wood cabinets, pantry, island, range, refrigerator, dishwasher and lots of counter-top space. Entertaining could never be easier! The spare bedrooms have double closets and ceiling fans. You will also find a over-sized utility room and 2 car attached garage. Grab your favorite book and take a break in the room enclosure on the back of the home that is great for a den, office or study. Call today!

For open house information, contact Cindy Crutcher, Exit Realty Crutcher at 502-839-9822

Copyright © 2021 Lexington-Bluegrass Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LBARKY-20116571)

288 Barnes Rd, Bardstown, 40004

4 Beds 3 Baths | $539,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,668 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Bring your horses to this Beautiful updated 4BR 3BA farmhouse style Cape Cod on 6.21 acres w/ board fencing!! Open concept floor plan with luxury laminate wood flooring & tile, built in entertainment center, smooth ceilings & crown molding in the Living Room. Kitchen w/ white custom cabinets, granite countertops, tiled backsplash, filler pot faucet, island bar w/ sink & 3 pantries. First floor primary suite w/ his & her closets, barn doors, soaker tub, walk in tiled shower & 2 vanity areas. Additional bedroom on main level & 2 Bedrooms, full bath, Laundry & storage upstairs. Kick back & relax on the massive rear deck or wrap around porch. The horses, cows & pets will love the large barn w/ 5 stalls, 2 tack rooms & lean to. The perfect place to call home! Seeing is Believing!

For open house information, contact Mike Ballard, Area One Realty, LLC at 502-349-9363

Copyright © 2021 Greater Louisville Association of REALTORS&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GLARKY-1595855)

152 Baker Ct, Mt Eden, 40046

5 Beds 2 Baths | $198,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,355 Square Feet | Built in 2009

Country Living at it's finest! Move in Ready! Situated on 1.08 peaceful acres at the end of a cul-de-sac. Just minutes to Taylorsville Lake and short drive to Shelbyville, This tastefully decorated home has 5 bedrooms, 2 full baths and approx 1900 sq ft of living on main level. Wood burning fireplace in living room, eat-in kitchen, laundry and walkout lower level. Lower level has 2 additional bedrooms and plenty of storage space. Opportunity is there to finish out rest of lower level for additional family area. 3 tier deck and decking around above ground pool. All appliances to remain including washer/dryer. Furniture and decor is negotiable outside of contract. The shed does not remain.

For open house information, contact Bob P Dorgan, Abbot Realty & Auction at 502-633-5321

Copyright © 2021 Greater Louisville Association of REALTORS&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GLARKY-1594364)

102 Poplar Woods Dr, Bardstown, 40004

3 Beds 2 Baths | $269,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,350 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Gorgeous home in Poplar Wood Estates neighborhood in the Woodlawn area. The home includes a completely remodeled kitchen with granite countertops, a built-in pantry, brand new GE appliances. Home includes 3 spacious bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and a 2 car attached garage. New vinyl plank in the baths and laundry and carpeted bedrooms. Covered front porch and peaceful back porch view over the scenic lot. Data believed correct but not guaranteed. Buyer to verify data prior to offer. Agents read Agent Remarks.

For open house information, contact Chuck Bahner, Busy Bee Realty at 502-759-4663

Copyright © 2021 Greater Louisville Association of REALTORS&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GLARKY-1594947)

