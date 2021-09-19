CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lutcher, LA

Lutcher-curious? These homes are on the market

Lutcher Digest
Lutcher Digest
 4 days ago

(Lutcher, LA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Lutcher. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

232 W 7Th Street, Reserve, 70084

4 Beds 3 Baths | $90,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,896 Square Feet | Built in 1951

**Calling all investors** Don't miss out on this hidden gem! This home offers endless opportunities with a unique floor plan that has the potential of being turned into a duplex. 4 bed 2 bath with a huge bonus/rec room & original owners! With a little love, this home could be something amazing. Book your appointment today before its too late!

2336 N Central Avenue, Lutcher, 70071

3 Beds 2 Baths | $159,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,202 Square Feet | Built in 1986

Very nice and cozy place to call home. Never flooded, XFlood Zone. Schedule an appointment to view Today!!!

241 S Hickory Lane, Gramercy, 70052

3 Beds 1 Bath | $100,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,008 Square Feet | Built in None

This sweet cottage style house could become your next home! The living room has lots of natural light and wood floors creating an inviting space that is ready to be customized. You will notice that most of the home has been professionally renovated including new a/c, new roof, and fresh paint. This home has a large back yard and offers many different options for outdoor living.

234 E 24Th Street, Reserve, 70084

3 Beds 2 Baths | $100,000 | Single Family Residence | 857 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Great starter home nestled is Reserve.

