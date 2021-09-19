Paonia-curious? These homes are on the market

(Paonia, CO) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Paonia. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

232 Onarga Avenue, Paonia, 81428 2 Beds 2 Baths | $375,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,127 Square Feet | Built in None

Bernadette Stech, Paonia Realty LLC, 970-261-5928, bernadette@paoniarealty.com, www.paoniarealty.com: Newer 2 story home located within walking distance of all the best places in Paonia. This 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home is well built and well insulated (R-19 walls, R-30 ceiling) . Originally built as a shop/garage in 1990, the second story of the home was built in 1999. The home boasts a roomy kitchen with lots of counter space, and living room with walk out second story deck set in the trees. The roof has good solar exposure for the easy addition of photovoltaics. The shop/garage is spacious with power, shop wide vacuum pipes and good lighting all in place and well distributed throughout the shop. . A 3 hp Shop Fox dust collector, Unisaw table saw, Rockwell 8” jointer, 15” Powermatic planer and Shopsmith Mark V are included in the sale. This lot is zoned R-2. The property comes with an extra water and sewer tap, and a 2nd electric meter already in place making the addition of a second residence on the nearly quarter acre lot very straightforward. Since there's also alley access to the property, each residence would be able to be accessed from a different direction. There's even significant rock garden landscaping already completed for a second residence. This is a unique opportunity, come take a look.

50 Samuel Wade Road, Paonia, 81428 3 Beds 1 Bath | $600,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,592 Square Feet | Built in None

Bernadette Stech, Paonia Realty LLC, 970-261-5928, bernadette@paoniarealty.com, www.paoniarealty.com: This home is ideal for those who understand that with the current and future global changes your quality of life will be much higher if you have an easier time producing food (good soil), you have reliable access to water, you are not reliant on vehicles, and you have heating independence. The home was built in 1901 by Paonia’s co-founder Samuel Wade. It was originally built as a birthing center and hundreds of babies were born here. It’s origins hail from an era where self-reliance was the only way of life and you lived by what you produced. This home has almost a full acre of highly desirable river bottom soil where everything grows more easily. The cherry trees are a variety that won the World’s Fair in 1936. In addition to several other varieties of cherries, there are mature producing apples, mulberries, apricots, blackberries, and grapes. There are enough elms that grow so quickly you can be firewood self-reliant in your own yard. The property has three sources of water: first are very senior ditch rights (has never been cut off), second is a well that was licensed with senior rights in the 1960’s, and third is town water. The property is walking distance to everything in Paonia. And yet, it is astonishingly private. Another unique aspect of this home is that while it is surrounded by the town of Paonia, it was never annexed and is still only in Delta county. This is valuable as you will be able to make modifications or add buildings very quickly with minimal regulations or oversight. The home has been upgraded in all of its the major structural components: new 50 year metal roof, new heating system, complete electrical re-wiring, hot water system, insulation for roof and walls, well pump and pressure tank, and more. The home has a lot of thermal mass which keeps it naturally warm in the winter and cool in the summer. The owner was just about to begin the interior cosmetic upgrades when an unforeseen situation arose and she has to sell. The interior is clean, functional, and livable but could definitely use some upgrades. This home has had very few changes of ownership in its long history. It is an extremely rare property in a class by itself. If you understand the value of self-sufficiency over cosmetics, then this is the home for you.

7729 Crawford Road, Hotchkiss, 81419 4 Beds 3 Baths | $475,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,136 Square Feet | Built in None

Bernadette Waltrip, Keller Williams Colorado West Realty, C: 970-275-3219, BernadetteWaltrip@gmail.com, http://homesbywaltrip.kwrealty.com/: Beautiful rural Hotchkiss Colorado home. 360 degree views , borders BLM land which gives you lots of breathing room and security in knowing no one is building next door. Built on a slope this home has a full walkout basement with access to a patio and yard. Some of the amenities that come with this home are a Barn, Greenhouse, chicken coop, storage shed, Dog house . Only minutes to Hotchkiss for shopping and banking and a wonderful taking off place to go hiking, biking , fishing, camping ,wine tasting and the list goes on. This home and setting must be seen in person to appreciate it's size, setting and spaciousness. Call for a showing today.

36003 Back River Road, Hotchkiss, 81419 4 Beds 2 Baths | $397,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,420 Square Feet | Built in None

Liz Heidrick, Needlerock Mountain Realty and Land, LLC, 970-234-5344, liz.needlerock@gmail.com, http://www.needlerockrealty.com/: This Farmhouse Country Charmer is turn-key ready! Entire home is beautifully renovated. Property has amazing mountain/mesa views in every direction and is located minutes to Hotchkiss and Paonia. Open bright entry leads into the kitchen, dining, and family room which features a rock wall with a wood stove perfect for entertaining. 3 bedrooms on the main level including the primary suite with 2 closets and a private bath, 4th bedroom upstairs with private balcony would make a perfect home office. Additional room with its own private entrance. Relax on the deck of your private backyard listening to Cottonwood Creek at the edge of the property as it flows year round. Two sheds on concrete pads for extra storage. Additional graveled parking in the rear. Xeriscaped front yard, inviting stone walkway, terraced garden area. Full renovation includes new black stainless kitchen appliances, farmhouse sink, quartz countertops, hot water heater, new flooring, windows, doors, all new electric heaters and upgraded electric service. Septic has been pumped and inspected. Includes highly sought after Bone Mesa water tap. High speed internet available (elevate).

