Eureka, KS

House hunt Eureka: See what’s on the market now

 4 days ago

(Eureka, KS) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Eureka. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fQkyf_0c10BpfO00

517 E 2Nd, Eureka, 67045

4 Beds 2 Baths | $130,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,822 Square Feet | Built in 1955

Well maintained, move in ready with lots of curb appeal. This 4 bedroom 2 bath has lots of storage and plenty of room for everyone. Large living and family room for all the family. Open kitchen with 2 pantry areas plus a bonus room off the kitchen. For the man, small workshop area in what was the garage. Enjoy spending time of the cozy front porch or hanging out on the 1/2 acre of yard. Yard has been landscaped and has several large mature trees for shade. 9x16 shed in back does stay. All the appliances stay.

For open house information, contact LIZ HENDRICKS, THEURER AUCTION REALTY-WELLINGTON at 620-326-7315

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hOGXQ_0c10BpfO00

1227 N Elm St, Eureka, 67045

3 Beds 2 Baths | $99,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,046 Square Feet | Built in 1880

Very large, comfortable home with extremely roomy bedrooms! More photos will be added shortly. This home is located in a great area and has several unique characteristics! On the west end of the home are outdoor water faucets that include hot and cold water!!!

For open house information, contact Becky Schaffer, Becky Schaffer Ins. & Real Estate at 620-750-0054

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JnH2q_0c10BpfO00

115 S Greenwood, Eureka, 67045

4 Beds 2 Baths | $75,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,018 Square Feet | Built in 1966

This home has so much potential! After some renters, it needs a bit of TLC but has so much space! Great back yard is mostly fenced and includes a wood deck off the back. Bedrooms are spacious....This home is a bargain!

For open house information, contact Becky Schaffer, Becky Schaffer Ins. & Real Estate at 620-750-0054

