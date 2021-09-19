Take a look at these homes on the Leon market now

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
 4 days ago

(Leon, WV) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Leon than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TW6gV_0c10Bn9A00

4281 Pine Grove Chapel, Leon, 25123

2 Beds 1 Bath | $350,000 | 1,230 Square Feet | Built in 1870

Lovely, useable acreage that is mostly cleared and fenced; home and barn and detached garage/workshop and 20 acres along one side of hard surface, State maintained road and 60 acres on the opposite side. Property is ready for horses or cattle and there are several house seats. Seller will consider offering home and 20 acres separately.

For open house information, contact Wanda Robertson, Old Colony at 304-757-3434

Copyright © 2021 Kanawha Valley Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KVMLSWV-249039)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vXS75_0c10Bn9A00

1124 Oldaker Road, Leon, 25123

4 Beds 3 Baths | $250,000 | 2,408 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Two story Colonial, all brand new appliances, AC, hot water tank. Fully automated heated driveway and home fully furnished, large wrap around porch, granite countertops, too many updates to list.

For open house information, contact Robert Hagerman, Berkshire Hathaway HS GER at 304-346-0300

Copyright © 2021 Kanawha Valley Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KVMLSWV-249433)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0adDBa_0c10Bn9A00

201 Parkstone Drive, Fraziers Bottom, 25082

4 Beds 3 Baths | $239,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,049 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Move in ready. Beautiful two story with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Formal Dinning room. Spacious eat in kitchen with new granite, center island and plenty of cabinets. Fireplace for cozy winter nights. Tile floors in wet areas. Large deck for entertaining overlooks the flat fenced rear yard with storage building. Laundry on main floor. Covered front porch for relaxing and more! Fenced backyard (6ft white vinyl). Perfect family neighborhood.

For open house information, contact Elizabeth Madore-Lewis, FAMILY FIRST REALTY at 304-562-2893

Copyright © 2021 Huntington Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HBRWV-171842)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WHyep_0c10Bn9A00

2531 Pleasant View Ridge Road, Millwood, 25262

5 Beds 3 Baths | $199,900 | 3,601 Square Feet | Built in None

This is going to be the talk of your family and friends when you purchase this entertainment house. Full bar, rec room area and includes the pool/game tables. Many updates including roof, windows, siding, & heat/air just too name a few. Almost an acre of land with above ground pool, and fenced back yard with storage unit. Enjoy this corner lot with 5 bedrooms and 3 full baths to host all your family and friends! Call to view today!

For open house information, contact Missy Morris, EXCLUSIVE REALTY, LLC at 304-273-9600

Copyright © 2021 Kanawha Valley Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KVMLSWV-249359)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Leon Daily

Leon Daily

Leon, WV
