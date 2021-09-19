Top homes for sale in Red Lodge

(Red Lodge, MT) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Red Lodge will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

7221 Hwy 212, Red Lodge, 59068 2 Beds 2 Baths | $475,000 | Single Family Residence | 896 Square Feet | Built in 1971

Quaint 896 sq. ft home just a few miles from downtown Red Lodge. Sitting on just over 11 acres, this nice location has two ponds and extra land to explore or add your own touch. The house sits at the top of the driveway, hidden from view and overlooking one of the ponds. Much to explore with a potential building site on top of the bench. NO CC and R'S!

For open house information, contact Myrna Rue, Montana Realty Co.of Red Lodge at 446-474-4

3 Rolling Hills, Red Lodge, 59068 3 Beds 2 Baths | $429,990 | Single Family Residence | 1,568 Square Feet | Built in 1995

This Well maintained home on 4.43 acres is nestled beneath the beartooths with view of Red Lodge Mtn. Covered in wildlife and a short drive to Red Lodge and the Red Lodge ski resort. You are far enough away from the neighbors to enjoy privacy yet only minutes from golfing, skiing, fishing and hunting. Within 30 minutes of the Stillwater River, 15 Minutes from Rock Creek, and 27 minutes to Red Lodge Mtn. Ski Resort. The property is fenced for horses and the interior lot is fenced for your dogs. You don't want to miss out on a chance at catching this affordable Montana property. Additional interior photos forthcoming.

For open house information, contact Shawn Johnston, Keller Williams Yellowstone Properties at 406-655-0005

50 Mountainbrook, Red Lodge, 59068 5 Beds 4 Baths | $1,425,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,512 Square Feet | Built in 2003

VIEWS, GLORIOUS VIEWS! A backdrop of mountain grandeur, with a million-dollar alpine view of the West Fork and the Red Lodge Ski mountain. Sit in the hot tub to admire the views or hang by the firepit. Horse property so feel free to bring your team or furry canine with inground fencing. Oversized 3 car heated garage with 10’ doors and a 20 X 40 attached RV garage. Step inside to a long list of comforts including a kitchen to swoon over with leathered granite countertops, double ovens, gas stovetop,amazing large island, and a wonderful farmhouse sink. A large media and game room provides the ultimate haven for entertaining. A fantastic home with plenty of space for everyone. gracious proportions throughout. If you're seeking a luxurious lifestyle in a premier location, this home is hard to beat. Act quickly - homes in this desirable location do not last long! Furniture negotiable.

For open house information, contact Myrna Rue, Montana Realty Co.of Red Lodge at 446-474-4

7 Ruff Road, Red Lodge, 59068 5 Beds 5 Baths | $1,995,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,918 Square Feet | Built in 1994

Get your own piece of the Big Sky. This well taken care of 5 bedroom, 3.5 bath, hand hewn log home sits on 10 acres with river frontage. The kitchen is a chiefs dream with concrete countertops, oversized oven/range, 2 sinks and a large island for seating. There is a cozy wood fireplace in the living room for cool evenings. The fireplace also has a gas line ran to it, for starting your wood logs. The river is the West Fork of Rock Creek. Enjoy a peaceful day sitting next to river or under over 2100 sq/ft of covered patio. This cabin is only 5 minutes to downtown Red Lodge.

For open house information, contact Jay Doucette, Metro, REALTORS L.L.P at 406-245-9300