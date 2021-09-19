CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lovell, WY

Check out these homes for sale in Lovell now

Lovell Voice
Lovell Voice
 4 days ago

(Lovell, WY) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Lovell will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36HM4i_0c10Bhqo00

459 Idaho Ave, Lovell, 82431

3 Beds 2 Baths | $155,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,292 Square Feet | Built in 2020

This home is not quite finished but it wouldn't take much to finish it off! Being sold “AS IS”!! It has a very nice floor plan and is selling at an incredible price. Call today!!

For open house information, contact Julie Snelson, Peaks to Prairie Realty, LLC at 307-587-8778

Copyright © 2021 Northwest Wyoming Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NWBORWY-10016146)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tyMyB_0c10Bhqo00

1815 Hwy 310, Lovell, 82431

3 Beds 2 Baths | $525,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,895 Square Feet | Built in 1996

Absolutely an attractive, highly sought after location and property!!!! Updated 3 bed, 2 bath property with 42 acres that can be utilized for many possibilities! Pump house is large and has new filtration system. Fenced yard for pets and animals. 3 car garage plus a large shop for your motor home or other RV.

For open house information, contact Levi Vanthuyne, Richard Realty at 307-586-5440

Copyright © 2021 Northwest Wyoming Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NWBORWY-10017001)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dy6xG_0c10Bhqo00

449 East 3Rd St, Lovell, 82431

3 Beds 2 Baths | $230,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,424 Square Feet | Built in 1982

VERY MOTIVATED SELLER!! Price reduced!! HOME SALE CONTINGENCY has been REMOVED. Alpine style home with lots of fun features including a pond and a oversized 2 stall garage. High vaulted ceiling, lots of wood. Cozy kitchen. front and back deck and a loft. big lot with room for garden and projects.

For open house information, contact Cliff Alexander, Cowboy Realty at 307-587-8014

Copyright © 2021 Northwest Wyoming Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NWBORWY-10017136)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Pqq3B_0c10Bhqo00

541 Montana Ave, Lovell, 82431

3 Beds 2 Baths | $250,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,182 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Wonderful brick home with great character. 3 bedroom, 2 bath with bonus room. Newly remodeled bathroom. Great home for a family. Come see it today! Listing agent is related to the seller.

For open house information, contact Carl Schultz, The Real Estate Connection at 307-754-2800

Copyright © 2021 Northwest Wyoming Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NWBORWY-10017301)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

House Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump advisers, associates

WASHINGTON (AP) — A House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has issued its first subpoenas, demanding records and testimony from four of former President Donald Trump’s close advisers and associates who were in contact with him before and during the attack. In a significant escalation...
POTUS
NBC News

CDC advisers sign off on Pfizer booster shot for certain groups

Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted Thursday to recommend that certain at-risk groups of people should receive a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for added protection against Covid-19. All people ages 65 and up and those in long-term care facilities who were initially vaccinated with...
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wyoming Business
Wyoming State
Wyoming Real Estate
City
Lovell, WY
ABC News

Abortion bill similar to Texas' controversial ban introduced in Florida

A state legislator in Florida has introduced an abortion restriction bill similar to a controversial law that took effect in Texas earlier this month. The new bill, HB 167, introduced Wednesday in the Florida House of Representatives by Rep. Webster Barnaby, would ban most abortions in the state and would allow people to file civil lawsuits against doctors who violate the law.
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

US special envoy to Haiti resigns over migrant expulsions

The Biden administration’s special envoy to Haiti resigned in protest of “inhumane” large-scale expulsions of Haitian migrants to their homeland as it is wracked by civil strife and natural disaster, U.S. officials said Thursday. Daniel Foote was appointed to the position only in July, following the assassination of Haiti’s President...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pets#Animals#Peaks To Prairie Realty#Llc#Home Sale Contingency#Cowboy Realty
ABC News

Influential filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles dies at 89

Influential filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles, whom many consider the godfather of modern Black cinema, has died. He was 89. On behalf of his family, The Criterion Collection and Janus Films confirmed his death in a statement posted Wednesday. "In an unparalleled career distinguished by relentless innovation, boundless curiosity and spiritual...
MOVIES
The Hill

Democrats surprised, caught off guard by 'framework' deal

Several Senate Democrats on Thursday said that they hadn't seen a "framework" for how to pay for their sweeping social spending bill and appeared to be caught off guard by Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer 's (D-N.Y.) announcement of a deal between the Senate, House and White House. Schumer, speaking...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Lovell Voice

Lovell Voice

Lovell, WY
27
Followers
265
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Lovell Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy