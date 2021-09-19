Check out these homes for sale in Lovell now

(Lovell, WY) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Lovell will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

459 Idaho Ave, Lovell, 82431 3 Beds 2 Baths | $155,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,292 Square Feet | Built in 2020

This home is not quite finished but it wouldn't take much to finish it off! Being sold “AS IS”!! It has a very nice floor plan and is selling at an incredible price. Call today!!

1815 Hwy 310, Lovell, 82431 3 Beds 2 Baths | $525,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,895 Square Feet | Built in 1996

Absolutely an attractive, highly sought after location and property!!!! Updated 3 bed, 2 bath property with 42 acres that can be utilized for many possibilities! Pump house is large and has new filtration system. Fenced yard for pets and animals. 3 car garage plus a large shop for your motor home or other RV.

449 East 3Rd St, Lovell, 82431 3 Beds 2 Baths | $230,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,424 Square Feet | Built in 1982

VERY MOTIVATED SELLER!! Price reduced!! HOME SALE CONTINGENCY has been REMOVED. Alpine style home with lots of fun features including a pond and a oversized 2 stall garage. High vaulted ceiling, lots of wood. Cozy kitchen. front and back deck and a loft. big lot with room for garden and projects.

541 Montana Ave, Lovell, 82431 3 Beds 2 Baths | $250,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,182 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Wonderful brick home with great character. 3 bedroom, 2 bath with bonus room. Newly remodeled bathroom. Great home for a family. Come see it today! Listing agent is related to the seller.

