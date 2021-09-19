Check out these homes for sale in Lovell now
(Lovell, WY) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Lovell will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.
These listings are from our classifieds:
This home is not quite finished but it wouldn't take much to finish it off! Being sold “AS IS”!! It has a very nice floor plan and is selling at an incredible price. Call today!!
For open house information, contact Julie Snelson, Peaks to Prairie Realty, LLC at 307-587-8778
Absolutely an attractive, highly sought after location and property!!!! Updated 3 bed, 2 bath property with 42 acres that can be utilized for many possibilities! Pump house is large and has new filtration system. Fenced yard for pets and animals. 3 car garage plus a large shop for your motor home or other RV.
For open house information, contact Levi Vanthuyne, Richard Realty at 307-586-5440
VERY MOTIVATED SELLER!! Price reduced!! HOME SALE CONTINGENCY has been REMOVED. Alpine style home with lots of fun features including a pond and a oversized 2 stall garage. High vaulted ceiling, lots of wood. Cozy kitchen. front and back deck and a loft. big lot with room for garden and projects.
For open house information, contact Cliff Alexander, Cowboy Realty at 307-587-8014
Wonderful brick home with great character. 3 bedroom, 2 bath with bonus room. Newly remodeled bathroom. Great home for a family. Come see it today! Listing agent is related to the seller.
For open house information, contact Carl Schultz, The Real Estate Connection at 307-754-2800
