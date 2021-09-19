House hunt Onawa: See what’s on the market now

(Onawa, IA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Onawa will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

1110 9Th Street, Onawa, 51040 4 Beds 2 Baths | $120,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,211 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Nice 2 story home with an inviting porch and fenced yard. Come inside to the wonderful living room that is open to the dining room. There is also a family room and a half bath on the main floor. The kitchen has been newly painted. There is main floor laundry. Upstairs you will find 4 bedrooms and a full bath. The garage is detached and has heat. You will want to see the beautiful woodwork and charm in this home...

702 14Th Street, Onawa, 51040 2 Beds 1 Bath | $25,900 | 1,104 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Come check out this 2 Bedroom 1 Bath home in Onawa. The home sits on a nice corner lot and has a deck to enjoy the outdoor space. This property could be exactly what you are looking for and has tons of potential for the right buyer. This one wont last long so call today to see this one for yourself.

1315 2Nd Street, Onawa, 51040 3 Beds 2 Baths | $140,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,232 Square Feet | Built in 2020

Why buy old when you can buy new?!! Brand new home with a 7 year warranty!! This 3 bedroom 2 bath home is 100% brand new and ready for it's new owner!! Main bedroom has dual closet along with private on suite bathroom. Open living room with dine in kitchen with brand new appliances make this a tremendous opportunity to be the first to live in!!!!

913 Whittier St, Whiting, 51063 2 Beds 1 Bath | $79,900 | Single Family Residence | 780 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Cute, affordable ranch with nice yard, 2 bed 1 bath with full basement. Great opportunity for affordable living in small town that has a quick commute to Onawa & Sioux City..

