Onawa, IA

House hunt Onawa: See what’s on the market now

Onawa News Flash
Onawa News Flash
 4 days ago

(Onawa, IA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Onawa will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ojx2t_0c10Bgy500

1110 9Th Street, Onawa, 51040

4 Beds 2 Baths | $120,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,211 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Nice 2 story home with an inviting porch and fenced yard. Come inside to the wonderful living room that is open to the dining room. There is also a family room and a half bath on the main floor. The kitchen has been newly painted. There is main floor laundry. Upstairs you will find 4 bedrooms and a full bath. The garage is detached and has heat. You will want to see the beautiful woodwork and charm in this home...

For open house information, contact Michele Vander Weide, Coldwell Banker Associated Brokers at 712-255-7310

Copyright © 2021 Northwest Iowa Regional Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NWIBRIA-813673)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VfCSi_0c10Bgy500

702 14Th Street, Onawa, 51040

2 Beds 1 Bath | $25,900 | 1,104 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Come check out this 2 Bedroom 1 Bath home in Onawa. The home sits on a nice corner lot and has a deck to enjoy the outdoor space. This property could be exactly what you are looking for and has tons of potential for the right buyer. This one wont last long so call today to see this one for yourself.

For open house information, contact Lee Porter, EXIT Realty- Great Plains Jackson at 507-847-2104

Copyright © 2021 Iowa Great Lakes Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-IGLBORIA-210675)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LD55X_0c10Bgy500

1315 2Nd Street, Onawa, 51040

3 Beds 2 Baths | $140,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,232 Square Feet | Built in 2020

Why buy old when you can buy new?!! Brand new home with a 7 year warranty!! This 3 bedroom 2 bath home is 100% brand new and ready for it's new owner!! Main bedroom has dual closet along with private on suite bathroom. Open living room with dine in kitchen with brand new appliances make this a tremendous opportunity to be the first to live in!!!!

For open house information, contact Brent McCall, McCall Auctions & Real Estate at 712-423-1901

Copyright © 2021 Northwest Iowa Regional Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NWIBRIA-812253)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uis5A_0c10Bgy500

913 Whittier St, Whiting, 51063

2 Beds 1 Bath | $79,900 | Single Family Residence | 780 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Cute, affordable ranch with nice yard, 2 bed 1 bath with full basement. Great opportunity for affordable living in small town that has a quick commute to Onawa & Sioux City..

For open house information, contact Aaron Bircher, Re/Max Prime at 712-420-9217

Copyright © 2021 Northwest Iowa Regional Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NWIBRIA-814772)

