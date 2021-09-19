CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beulah, ND

Take a look at these homes on the Beulah market now

 4 days ago

(Beulah, ND) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Beulah will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

830 46Th Avenue Nw, Hazen, 58545

3 Beds 2 Baths | $269,000 | 1,088 Square Feet | Built in 1979

Enjoy Lake Life on this Great property, featuring a stunning view of Lake Sakakawea! A mobile home currently sits on this property but make no mistake, this Lot has plenty of room to build a cabin or your dream home! You'll find rural water, a septic system and three 50 amp camper hook ups already installed. With water and septic ran to each spot, your family or friends can join you for an enjoyable time at the lake! You'll also find there is a horse shoe pit and fire pit already set up for you to enjoy. A community road right next to the lot goes down to the beautiful beach. This great property is just a short drive into Pick city and to Sakakawea State Park.

For open house information, contact Grade Homes, NextHome Legendary Properties at 701-712-8900

Copyright © 2021 NextHome, Inc. All rights reserved.

218 3Rd Avenue Nw, Hazen, 58545

4 Beds 2 Baths | $169,900 | 1,966 Square Feet | Built in 1959

Come home to this updated 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath home in the great town of Hazen. You will love the updated, modern feel of this home from the moment you walk in. There is a spacious dining room/bonus area off the kitchen with doors out to a concrete slab perfect for outdoor entertaining. This home has so much character with oodles of storage options throughout. Updated light fixtures accents the modern feel of the home. In the master bedroom you will not only find a walk-in closet which is hard to find in homes of this era, but an additional clothing storage area in the entry way to the bedroom. Downstairs offers a 2nd living room, 2 additional bedrooms, laundry room, and utility room. This home offers a fenced backyard with a detached 28x28 heated garage/ mancave with alley access that the city maintains!

For open house information, contact Lisa Hoynes, NextHome Legendary Properties at 701-712-8900

Copyright © 2021 NextHome, Inc. All rights reserved.

