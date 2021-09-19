House hunt Townsend: See what’s on the market now

(Townsend, MT) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Townsend than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

133 S Pine Street, Townsend, 59644 4 Beds 3 Baths | $325,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,903 Square Feet | Built in 1890

RETURN TO YESTERYEAR (1890) a home that pays homage to its history without forgoing the comforts of modern living. The main floor has been updated including an ensuite with bathroom, closet and adjoining sitting area. The updated kitchen has functional proportions with abundant natural light, conveniently located, the kitchen is directly accessible from the new 2 car detached garage. The quietly sophisticated ambience of the formal dining room sets a benchmark in gracious living. A dramatic 3 season front porch leads to a grand entry with a beautiful staircase leading to separate guest quarters/apartment. A storybook scene of Townsend's historical block walking distance to schools, shops, dining & leisure facilities within easy reach, this is the ideal place to call home

320 N Pine Street, Townsend, 59644 2 Beds 1 Bath | $230,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,152 Square Feet | Built in 1918

2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom home with tons of updates. This home features a spacious kitchen and dining area along with a cozy living room with a wood burning stove. Good sized fenced backyard, underground sprinklers and a 2 car garage and storage shed to store your extras. This home neighbors the school and is close to all other amenities Townsend has to offer. Call to schedule your showing today!

411 I Street, Townsend, 59644 2 Beds 2 Baths | $395,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,360 Square Feet | Built in 2021

NOTHING TO DO BUT MOVE IN. New construction single level 1360 sq ft 2 bedroom 2 bathroom home. Impeccable style reigns supreme in this inviting home located in Broadwater county on the edge of Townsend. Entertaining is a breeze thanks to the open living/kitchen area.

210 Hope Drive, Townsend, 59644 3 Beds 2 Baths | $429,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,750 Square Feet | Built in 2019

What a great newer custom home this is! 1750 sq feet of custom finishes boasting 3 large bedrooms with walk in closets, 2 baths and all main level living. The master suite is complete with a beautiful master bath and a large walk in closet. The kitchen is fit for entertaining with vaulted ceilings, a gorgeous island and newer appliances. The open floor plan feels amazing in this house and just efficiently makes sense. This home is insulated well and is fitted with high end windows and doors. Already installed is the AC unit and a radon mitigation system. The large laundry room doubles as a cute boot room that connects the house to the huge garage. This garage easily fits 3 vehicles and is ready for the toys! The metal roof is a huge maintenance plus with attractive custom finishes.

