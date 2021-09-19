CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Townsend, MT

House hunt Townsend: See what’s on the market now

Townsend News Alert
Townsend News Alert
 4 days ago

(Townsend, MT) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Townsend than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gU9SD_0c10BZjs00

133 S Pine Street, Townsend, 59644

4 Beds 3 Baths | $325,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,903 Square Feet | Built in 1890

RETURN TO YESTERYEAR (1890) a home that pays homage to its history without forgoing the comforts of modern living. The main floor has been updated including an ensuite with bathroom, closet and adjoining sitting area.  The updated kitchen has functional proportions with abundant natural light, conveniently located, the kitchen is directly accessible from the new 2 car detached garage. The quietly sophisticated ambience of the formal dining room sets a benchmark in gracious living. A dramatic 3 season front porch leads to a grand entry with a beautiful staircase leading to separate guest quarters/apartment.  A storybook scene of Townsend's historical block walking distance to schools, shops, dining & leisure facilities within easy reach, this is the ideal place to call home

For open house information, contact Jeannie Steele, J Steele Realty at 406-949-0954

Copyright © 2021 Big Sky Country MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GARMT-361799)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LAfT8_0c10BZjs00

320 N Pine Street, Townsend, 59644

2 Beds 1 Bath | $230,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,152 Square Feet | Built in 1918

2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom home with tons of updates. This home features a spacious kitchen and dining area along with a cozy living room with a wood burning stove. Good sized fenced backyard, underground sprinklers and a 2 car garage and storage shed to store your extras. This home neighbors the school and is close to all other amenities Townsend has to offer. Call to schedule your showing today!

For open house information, contact Jake Cartwright, Crosscurrent Real Estate at 406-404-1840

Copyright © 2021 Big Sky Country MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GARMT-362012)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IAlxM_0c10BZjs00

411 I Street, Townsend, 59644

2 Beds 2 Baths | $395,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,360 Square Feet | Built in 2021

NOTHING TO DO BUT MOVE IN. New construction single level 1360 sq ft 2 bedroom 2 bathroom home. Impeccable style reigns supreme in this inviting home located in Broadwater county on the edge of Townsend. Entertaining is a breeze thanks to the open living/kitchen area.

For open house information, contact Jeannie Steele, J Steele Realty at 406-949-0954

Copyright © 2021 Big Sky Country MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GARMT-362154)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n32ff_0c10BZjs00

210 Hope Drive, Townsend, 59644

3 Beds 2 Baths | $429,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,750 Square Feet | Built in 2019

What a great newer custom home this is! 1750 sq feet of custom finishes boasting 3 large bedrooms with walk in closets, 2 baths and all main level living. The master suite is complete with a beautiful master bath and a large walk in closet. The kitchen is fit for entertaining with vaulted ceilings, a gorgeous island and newer appliances. The open floor plan feels amazing in this house and just efficiently makes sense. This home is insulated well and is fitted with high end windows and doors. Already installed is the AC unit and a radon mitigation system. The large laundry room doubles as a cute boot room that connects the house to the huge garage. This garage easily fits 3 vehicles and is ready for the toys! The metal roof is a huge maintenance plus with attractive custom finishes.

For open house information, contact Jenni Neal Bonser, Most Wanted Real Estate at 406-422-3708

Copyright © 2021 Montana Regional MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MWMTAR-22114896)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

House Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump advisers, associates

WASHINGTON (AP) — A House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has issued its first subpoenas, demanding records and testimony from four of former President Donald Trump’s close advisers and associates who were in contact with him before and during the attack. In a significant escalation...
POTUS
NBC News

CDC advisers sign off on Pfizer booster shot for certain groups

Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted Thursday to recommend that certain at-risk groups of people should receive a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for added protection against Covid-19. All people ages 65 and up and those in long-term care facilities who were initially vaccinated with...
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Townsend, MT
Montana State
Montana Real Estate
Local
Montana Business
ABC News

Abortion bill similar to Texas' controversial ban introduced in Florida

A state legislator in Florida has introduced an abortion restriction bill similar to a controversial law that took effect in Texas earlier this month. The new bill, HB 167, introduced Wednesday in the Florida House of Representatives by Rep. Webster Barnaby, would ban most abortions in the state and would allow people to file civil lawsuits against doctors who violate the law.
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

US special envoy to Haiti resigns over migrant expulsions

The Biden administration’s special envoy to Haiti resigned in protest of “inhumane” large-scale expulsions of Haitian migrants to their homeland as it is wracked by civil strife and natural disaster, U.S. officials said Thursday. Daniel Foote was appointed to the position only in July, following the assassination of Haiti’s President...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open House#Mt#Crosscurrent Real Estate#Ac
ABC News

Influential filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles dies at 89

Influential filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles, whom many consider the godfather of modern Black cinema, has died. He was 89. On behalf of his family, The Criterion Collection and Janus Films confirmed his death in a statement posted Wednesday. "In an unparalleled career distinguished by relentless innovation, boundless curiosity and spiritual...
MOVIES
The Hill

Democrats surprised, caught off guard by 'framework' deal

Several Senate Democrats on Thursday said that they hadn't seen a "framework" for how to pay for their sweeping social spending bill and appeared to be caught off guard by Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer 's (D-N.Y.) announcement of a deal between the Senate, House and White House. Schumer, speaking...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Townsend News Alert

Townsend News Alert

Townsend, MT
29
Followers
244
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Townsend News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy