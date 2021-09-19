Check out these homes on the Candor market now

(Candor, NC) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Candor than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

126 Muskhogean Way, Mount Gilead, 27306 1 Bed 1 Bath | $82,500 | Manufactured Home | 408 Square Feet | Built in 2015

Just in time for the 4th!Sitting high on a hill in a gated community on double lots in a quiet cul-de-sac and waiting for you to make this your home away from home! Whether you live 30 minutes away or 30 hours away, you won't be disappointed by this quaint community. Golf carts are the favorite mode of transportation. Meet new friends and invite them back to sit by the cobblestone fire pit outside. Bring the dogs and enjoy the fenced in area around the entire property. Relax inside and sit by the television on rainy days. Internet is available. Bunk beds in the hallway are great for overnight guests. Bedroom is large enough for 2 full size beds or put a bunch of bunk beds in there and invite the entire family! Full size bathroom with bathtub shower combo. Access to community pool, community bech area, bath houses, laundry, and park areas. What are you waiting for? Come see it today.

304 Wadesboro Boulevard S, Mount Gilead, 27306 3 Beds 4 Baths | $449,900 | Single Family Residence | 5,079 Square Feet | Built in 1950

The EPITOME of old world style, quality and grace! 3BR, 3.5BA(potential for 5BR) home built to suit in 1950 for a textile executive Of United Mills, Mt Gilead. Large unfinished basement is heated and cooled, and suited to casual entertaining/overnight sleepovers! No expense spared to create a home built for multi-generations. The wood detail in paneling and moldings, the tile choices and colors in bath areas, ceiling heights, amenities are just as important and vibrant today as there were at completion. Homes like this are the exception, not the rule! Great choice for sgl. family occupancy, to include an elderly parent(s) or simply a wonderful B&B(Proximity to area lakes, Uwharrie National Forest, Morrow Mtn. State Park, etc.) Huge outdoor terrace for entertaining, coupled with a stylish outbuilding that can be used as either a workshop or compliment a new B&B! *** HOME WARRANTY INCLUDED! *** Be sure to VIEW THE ACCOMPANYING VIDEO! ***

103 Ash Court, Mount Gilead, 27306 2 Beds 1 Bath | $99,900 | Single Family Residence | 430 Square Feet | Built in 2009

Looking for a vacation home or something full time, this would be perfect! This adorable home that is located in Twin Harbor, which is right off of Lake Tillery, has so much to offer! It is in the perfect location to the pool, the beach area, and of course the LAKE!! This home is going to be sold fully furnished with the perfect little coffee bar! The bathroom is fully renovated and it has a new shower, toilet, vanity, and waterproof flooring! It has a wall/fence that covers the back and sides of the property! The living area has windows all the way around from the front to back! Come by and check out this beautiful home in Twin Harbor!

2239 Okeewemee Star Rd Road, Biscoe, 27209 3 Beds 6 Baths | $975,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,529 Square Feet | Built in 2001

Country living at its finest! This Montgomery County estate boast 117 acres of prime timberland, a beautiful 3 bedroom 3 bathroom 2529 square foot home, and 4 large storage buildings. With a large front yard and no neighbors to be seen, this property provides a peaceful setting for those long slow days of the simple life.

