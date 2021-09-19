CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tornillo, TX

House hunt Tornillo: See what’s on the market now

Tornillo Voice
Tornillo Voice
 4 days ago

(Tornillo, TX) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Tornillo than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xRNkn_0c10BRg400

431 Perla Bonita, Clint, 79836

3 Beds 2 Baths | $195,950 | 1,500 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Beautiful new home located in a great location. Great amenities throughout, granite in the kitchen and restrooms' counter tops .call for detailsAdd 2k for lot premium

For open house information, contact Veronica Verdin, eXp Realty LLC at 888-519-7431

Copyright © 2021 Greater El Paso Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GEPARTX-844951)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32AHHx_0c10BRg400

113 Alamito Creek Avenue, Clint, 79836

4 Beds 2 Baths | $190,995 | 1,465 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Great things come in small packages and that holds true with this gem. With spacious open concept living, tile in living spaces, ceiling fans in master & living room, home is sure to check every box on your list. Be sure to mark this one as a must see TODAY!

For open house information, contact Lisa Wise, Sandy Messer And Associates at 915-833-6111

Copyright © 2021 Greater El Paso Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GEPARTX-847410)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qVu4g_0c10BRg400

12270 Quetzal Drive, Clint, 79836

3 Beds 3 Baths | $125,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,120 Square Feet | Built in 1978

This beautiful home offers 3 bedrooms, 3 full baths, spacious kitchen and a large dining and living room area with fireplace, a huge bonus room, and a large workshop backyard!!! Make this opportunity yours, 1,120 sq ft of living space sitting on 26,980 sq ft of land. Come and take a look!

For open house information, contact Catalina Cruz, Clear View Realty at 915-855-1110

Copyright © 2021 Greater El Paso Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GEPARTX-848163)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HqRYA_0c10BRg400

15024 Alameda Avenue, Clint, 79836

5 Beds 5 Baths | $850,000 | 7,008 Square Feet | Built in 2002

Spectacular Clint TX hacienda that will simply take your breath away. The moment you drive through the private entrance of this fully gated 1.5 acre desert oasis consisting of 3 half acre lots of both commercial and residential use, you are greeted by a towering car port and lushes green gardens all around. As you walk through the 10 foot double doors and enter your 7008 square manor you are instantly engulfed by elegance and beauty, with stunning vaulted ceilings decorated by a large and elegant chandelier that over looks the massive great room. As you continue through this spectacular home you make your way to the gorgeous over sized chef's kitchen fully equipped with high end appliances, perfectly adjacent to several gorgeous formal living and dinning areas, and game/theater room. This home boasts a total of 5 bedrooms with 2 masters one a gigantic 1000sqf, 5 bathrooms, full separate gym, resort style pool and so much more that you must see to believe. Call to schedule your personal showing today.

For open house information, contact Albert Maldonado, Keller Williams Realty at 915-603-5293

Copyright © 2021 Greater El Paso Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GEPARTX-848189)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

House Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump advisers, associates

WASHINGTON (AP) — A House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has issued its first subpoenas, demanding records and testimony from four of former President Donald Trump’s close advisers and associates who were in contact with him before and during the attack. In a significant escalation...
POTUS
NBC News

CDC advisers sign off on Pfizer booster shot for certain groups

Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted Thursday to recommend that certain at-risk groups of people should receive a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for added protection against Covid-19. All people ages 65 and up and those in long-term care facilities who were initially vaccinated with...
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Real Estate
City
Tornillo, TX
ABC News

Abortion bill similar to Texas' controversial ban introduced in Florida

A state legislator in Florida has introduced an abortion restriction bill similar to a controversial law that took effect in Texas earlier this month. The new bill, HB 167, introduced Wednesday in the Florida House of Representatives by Rep. Webster Barnaby, would ban most abortions in the state and would allow people to file civil lawsuits against doctors who violate the law.
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

US special envoy to Haiti resigns over migrant expulsions

The Biden administration’s special envoy to Haiti resigned in protest of “inhumane” large-scale expulsions of Haitian migrants to their homeland as it is wracked by civil strife and natural disaster, U.S. officials said Thursday. Daniel Foote was appointed to the position only in July, following the assassination of Haiti’s President...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open House#Living Space#Exp Realty Llc#Clear View Realty
ABC News

Influential filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles dies at 89

Influential filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles, whom many consider the godfather of modern Black cinema, has died. He was 89. On behalf of his family, The Criterion Collection and Janus Films confirmed his death in a statement posted Wednesday. "In an unparalleled career distinguished by relentless innovation, boundless curiosity and spiritual...
MOVIES
The Hill

Democrats surprised, caught off guard by 'framework' deal

Several Senate Democrats on Thursday said that they hadn't seen a "framework" for how to pay for their sweeping social spending bill and appeared to be caught off guard by Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer 's (D-N.Y.) announcement of a deal between the Senate, House and White House. Schumer, speaking...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Tornillo Voice

Tornillo Voice

Tornillo, TX
31
Followers
251
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Tornillo Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy