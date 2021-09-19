House hunt Tornillo: See what’s on the market now

(Tornillo, TX) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Tornillo than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

431 Perla Bonita, Clint, 79836 3 Beds 2 Baths | $195,950 | 1,500 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Beautiful new home located in a great location. Great amenities throughout, granite in the kitchen and restrooms' counter tops .call for detailsAdd 2k for lot premium

For open house information, contact Veronica Verdin, eXp Realty LLC at 888-519-7431

113 Alamito Creek Avenue, Clint, 79836 4 Beds 2 Baths | $190,995 | 1,465 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Great things come in small packages and that holds true with this gem. With spacious open concept living, tile in living spaces, ceiling fans in master & living room, home is sure to check every box on your list. Be sure to mark this one as a must see TODAY!

For open house information, contact Lisa Wise, Sandy Messer And Associates at 915-833-6111

12270 Quetzal Drive, Clint, 79836 3 Beds 3 Baths | $125,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,120 Square Feet | Built in 1978

This beautiful home offers 3 bedrooms, 3 full baths, spacious kitchen and a large dining and living room area with fireplace, a huge bonus room, and a large workshop backyard!!! Make this opportunity yours, 1,120 sq ft of living space sitting on 26,980 sq ft of land. Come and take a look!

For open house information, contact Catalina Cruz, Clear View Realty at 915-855-1110

15024 Alameda Avenue, Clint, 79836 5 Beds 5 Baths | $850,000 | 7,008 Square Feet | Built in 2002

Spectacular Clint TX hacienda that will simply take your breath away. The moment you drive through the private entrance of this fully gated 1.5 acre desert oasis consisting of 3 half acre lots of both commercial and residential use, you are greeted by a towering car port and lushes green gardens all around. As you walk through the 10 foot double doors and enter your 7008 square manor you are instantly engulfed by elegance and beauty, with stunning vaulted ceilings decorated by a large and elegant chandelier that over looks the massive great room. As you continue through this spectacular home you make your way to the gorgeous over sized chef's kitchen fully equipped with high end appliances, perfectly adjacent to several gorgeous formal living and dinning areas, and game/theater room. This home boasts a total of 5 bedrooms with 2 masters one a gigantic 1000sqf, 5 bathrooms, full separate gym, resort style pool and so much more that you must see to believe. Call to schedule your personal showing today.

For open house information, contact Albert Maldonado, Keller Williams Realty at 915-603-5293