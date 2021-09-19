Take a look at these homes on the market in San Manuel

(San Manuel, AZ) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in San Manuel will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

1001 W 1St Avenue, San Manuel, 85631 3 Beds 2 Baths | $129,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,107 Square Feet | Built in 1954

Hard to find 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home on a corner lot. Newer roof , newer hot water heater and furnace. Completely fenced back yard with a covered porch and a Storage Shed.

215 S Mcnab Parkway, San Manuel, 85631 2 Beds 1 Bath | $114,000 | Single Family Residence | 864 Square Feet | Built in 1954

Take a look at this charming property! Inside you will find a formal living room with abundant natural light, carpet in all the right places, and an eat-in kitchen fully equipped with ample cabinets. Sizable bedrooms include a closet. Spacious backyard boasts a covered patio, convenient storage shed, and endless possibilities to be your paradise. You can even fit a pool! Do not miss this wonderful deal, take a tour today!

715 N Owens Street, Mammoth, 85618 1 Bed 1 Bath | $15,540 | Single Family Residence | 640 Square Feet | Built in 1954

VIEWS, LOCATION and NO HOA- Great location nestled up against a beautiful bluff at the end of the road gives you great privacy with mountain views. Being sold ''as-is'', both structures on the property will need lots of TLC, or build new or even a manufactured home, but the views and privacy you'll enjoy once done will end up being priceless.

914 W 3Rd Avenue, San Manuel, 85631 3 Beds 2 Baths | $125,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,107 Square Feet | Built in 1954

Well cared for home. The sellers love their beautiful home but would like to be closer to family now. The home features laminate and tile flooring, a new roof in 2015, a new water heater installed in 2017, a spacious lot with private fencing around the back yard, 2 sheds, fruit trees a covered back porch and 1 carport with access to storage a room.

