San Manuel, AZ

Take a look at these homes on the market in San Manuel

San Manuel Dispatch
 4 days ago

(San Manuel, AZ) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in San Manuel will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oskwv_0c10BPuc00

1001 W 1St Avenue, San Manuel, 85631

3 Beds 2 Baths | $129,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,107 Square Feet | Built in 1954

Hard to find 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home on a corner lot. Newer roof , newer hot water heater and furnace. Completely fenced back yard with a covered porch and a Storage Shed.

For open house information, contact Theresa Throop, Oracle Land & Homes at 520-896-9099

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CHFAo_0c10BPuc00

215 S Mcnab Parkway, San Manuel, 85631

2 Beds 1 Bath | $114,000 | Single Family Residence | 864 Square Feet | Built in 1954

Take a look at this charming property! Inside you will find a formal living room with abundant natural light, carpet in all the right places, and an eat-in kitchen fully equipped with ample cabinets. Sizable bedrooms include a closet. Spacious backyard boasts a covered patio, convenient storage shed, and endless possibilities to be your paradise. You can even fit a pool! Do not miss this wonderful deal, take a tour today!

For open house information, contact Angela Marie Kuzma, Keller Williams Southern Arizona at 520-225-0020

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dQ5u1_0c10BPuc00

715 N Owens Street, Mammoth, 85618

1 Bed 1 Bath | $15,540 | Single Family Residence | 640 Square Feet | Built in 1954

VIEWS, LOCATION and NO HOA- Great location nestled up against a beautiful bluff at the end of the road gives you great privacy with mountain views. Being sold ''as-is'', both structures on the property will need lots of TLC, or build new or even a manufactured home, but the views and privacy you'll enjoy once done will end up being priceless.

For open house information, contact DW Small, AZ Wide Realty at 480-239-2300

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ECZhC_0c10BPuc00

914 W 3Rd Avenue, San Manuel, 85631

3 Beds 2 Baths | $125,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,107 Square Feet | Built in 1954

Well cared for home. The sellers love their beautiful home but would like to be closer to family now. The home features laminate and tile flooring, a new roof in 2015, a new water heater installed in 2017, a spacious lot with private fencing around the back yard, 2 sheds, fruit trees a covered back porch and 1 carport with access to storage a room.

For open house information, contact Phillip A Montes, United Real Estate Specialists at 520-612-7422

San Manuel Dispatch

San Manuel Dispatch

San Manuel, AZ
ABOUT

With San Manuel Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

