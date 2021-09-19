Take a look at these homes on the market in San Manuel
(San Manuel, AZ) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in San Manuel will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.
Check out these listings from our classifieds:
Hard to find 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home on a corner lot. Newer roof , newer hot water heater and furnace. Completely fenced back yard with a covered porch and a Storage Shed.
Take a look at this charming property! Inside you will find a formal living room with abundant natural light, carpet in all the right places, and an eat-in kitchen fully equipped with ample cabinets. Sizable bedrooms include a closet. Spacious backyard boasts a covered patio, convenient storage shed, and endless possibilities to be your paradise. You can even fit a pool! Do not miss this wonderful deal, take a tour today!
VIEWS, LOCATION and NO HOA- Great location nestled up against a beautiful bluff at the end of the road gives you great privacy with mountain views. Being sold ''as-is'', both structures on the property will need lots of TLC, or build new or even a manufactured home, but the views and privacy you'll enjoy once done will end up being priceless.
Well cared for home. The sellers love their beautiful home but would like to be closer to family now. The home features laminate and tile flooring, a new roof in 2015, a new water heater installed in 2017, a spacious lot with private fencing around the back yard, 2 sheds, fruit trees a covered back porch and 1 carport with access to storage a room.
